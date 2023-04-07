Stand-up comedian and game show host Amber Klear will make her Owensboro debut at 8 p.m. today, April 7 at The GhostLight Lounge.
Klear will be joined by fellow stand-up comics Jeremiah Martin and Antonio Edmonds.
Before diving into a comedy profession, the Illinois native and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale alumna held jobs ranging from working with sharks and stingrays at the St. Louis Zoo, working with clients in alcohol and drug rehabilitation and working in both broadcast and print journalism.
At one point, Klear was even the assistant director of a “$100 million a year foundation.”
Klear first tried comedy on last-minute notice.
“I was working in events, and I had to do a speech because our guest speaker’s (flight) was delayed,” she said, “... and so I just kind of went up and … just talked to (the crowd). Then this guy comes up and he was like: ‘How long have you been doing comedy?’ And I was like: ‘I don’t know — 30 minutes?’ ”
But it wasn’t until Klear dealt with a health obstacle that she decided to make comedy her livelihood — about 12 years ago after a number of misdiagnoses.
“I had a blood clot on my brain,” she said. “It’s called DVT (deep vein thrombosis). I will honestly say that that was the best thing that’s ever happened to me, but also the worst thing …. (It) changed the trajectory of (my) life.”
Since then, Klear has been featured in “Thunder Roads Magazine,” has opened up twice for stand-up comedian Sammy Obeid during his “1,001 Nights of Comedy” tour and performed at the 75th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Klear is the co-host of STL TV’s “Let’s Talk” and has been seen on Fox’s “One Mic Stand.”
Taking the chance in comedy has been worth it, Klear said.
“My thing is like, if I failed, at least I tried,” she said. “I just keep reminding myself every day is like a new adventure.”
She hopes those in attendance at the show will be able to see the positives out of negative situations.
“I have fun doing it. I know that I’ve (gone) through a lot … but all the (stuff) that I went through made me who I am,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything.
“I hope that people will see the brighter side of everything; but more importantly — live in the moment and accept all people, because you don’t know what somebody else is going through.”
Tickets are available for $15 before increasing to $20 at the door.
Attendees must be over 21 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.