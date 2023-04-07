AMBER KLEAR DOM

Amber Klear, pictured outside The Magnolia in St. Louis, will be performing a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. today, April 7 at The GhostLight Lounge.

 Photo by Micheal Pellerito

Stand-up comedian and game show host Amber Klear will make her Owensboro debut at 8 p.m. today, April 7 at The GhostLight Lounge.

Klear will be joined by fellow stand-up comics Jeremiah Martin and Antonio Edmonds.

