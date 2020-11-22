Sean Ralston dreamed of an Owensboro barbershop with a big city vibe.
And he got it on July 1, 2016, when he open Klutch at 3211 Frederica St.
The shop has topped the Messenger-Inquirer’s Readers’ Choice Awards for barbers for three straight years.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” Ralson said. “Kentucky and Owensboro are in the middle of the country and trends get here later. California, Florida and the big cities are ahead of the times. We take a little from other shops that we like.”
He said, “We go to big barber conventions, learn new techniques and find better equipment.”
Ralston said, “Our haircuts are more advanced than other shops. Most haircuts in Owensboro are 10 minutes. We take 30 to 45 minutes. And we take appointments. That’s why we’re having so much success.”
He said he worked at Headquarters Barbershop for two years and built up a good clientele before going out on his own.
“I had a lot of customers and I was pretty successful,” Ralston said. “I had a good reputation and almost too many customers. So, I found other barbers who wanted to be more advanced and we started Klutch.”
The name is an interesting story.
“We were having a hard time coming up with a name that we really liked,” Ralston said. “One day my clutch was squeaking and I was screaming at it. I had used WD-40 and it was still squeaking. Then, I started thinking about the word ‘clutch,’ how we use it when an athlete comes through in a clutch and wins.”
He said, “We’re there for you in a clutch. If you have something important coming up, we’ll clean you up and get you ready.”
The shop has 10 barbers now.
It’s grown to the point that it’s moving in the spring to the vacant storefront next to Azzip Pizza in The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica.
“When we move to the new location, I’ll have room for five more barbers,” Ralston said. “After that, we’ll probably add a second location.”
He said, “Our haircuts are a minimum of $25. I get $30. But we spend double the amount of time on your hair than others do. We encourage people to find the barber they click with. Everybody’s hair is different. Everybody’s hair has problems.”
He’s been barbering for seven years.
“We do it differently,” Ralston said. “We go to expos to get the latest information. I just got back from teaching a two-day seminar in Houston. I only cut hair three days a week now.”
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
