Before the third week of June, the lack of rain was causing major concerns among Daviess County’s corn growers.
The old farming adage of “knee-high by the fourth of July,” by which a corn crop is said to be measured, was looking more like wishful thinking.
Cole Hamilton said he planted 340 acres of corn that he was close to losing.
“It was getting to a very critical time where the crop was getting ready to turn backward pretty fast,” Hamilton said. “We had a good early-growing season, but then the rain stalled. Previous to the rain, I was starting to get really concerned.
“I wasn’t to the point of giving up on it yet because we had the stand there.”
Jeff Coke, who farms in Daviess and McLean counties, said at one point the lack of precipitation was the main topic of discussion.
“We were all concerned; it was all the talk about how dry it had gotten,” said Coke, who planted 850 acres of corn. “Most of us hadn’t seen it this dry this early — so it was kind of scary.”
Maceo farmer Tanner Stroup, who’s growing 2,400 acres of corn this year, said he has irrigation systems for water to help during dry conditions.
“We have two (irrigation systems) we’re running, but it’s not enough,” Stroup said. “It definitely buys you time and keeps the corn growing.”
Jessie Horn, a Philpot farmer who also owns Big H Ag Supply, said his fields and his customers’ corn crops were starting to suffer. Horn, however, said having no-till along with cover crops saved his corn until the rains came.
“Every acre was cover cropped, and that helped preserve the moisture,” said Horn, who has 1,300 acres of corn growing this season. “Most of it was planted into really good conditions. What we have seen throughout our agronomy service and scouting program is that any corn acres that weren’t planted into good conditions have really suffered.”
On June 19, the county received its first significant rainfall in weeks. Since then, the county has received several inches of rain that has turned the corn crop around and brought relief for local farmers.
“It literally was a godsend,” Hamilton said. “It turned it around, and now the color is back into it really good.”
With the rainfall, much of the corn crop has grown taller than knee-high, with signs of tasseling even starting to show.
The tassels are what allow the corn to pollinate.
“By the end of this week, we’ll have a lot of corn tasseling,” Stroup said. “We need rain from now on and a lot of it.”
Stroup got his wish Thursday, as the county received around 3 inches from rainstorms.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
