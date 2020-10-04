Friday afternoon, Beverly Knott, chief executive officer of Audubon Federal Credit Union, 1429 Breckenridge St., walked out the door, ending a 47-year-career in the Owenboro financial industry — including 42 years and one month with credit unions.
“I’m not planning anything,” she said last week. “My mother is 88 and I want to spend more time with her. And maybe paint the bedroom.”
Knott began her journey in 1973 as a teller and new accounts employee at the old Central Bank & Trust downtown.
One of her customers was Charles Thompson, CEO of Green River Employees Federal Credit Union, who came in every six months to order checks for the credit union.
In August 1978, Thompson called Knott.
“He wanted to start offering share draft checking accounts and he wanted me to be the one to set up the new program,” she said.
Knott said. “I was reluctant until he told me what the starting pay would be.”
She was unfamiliar with credit unions at the time.
But Knott quickly learned the difference.
“Credit unions are owned and operated by their members,” she said. “Banks are owned by their shareholders.”
Thompson “was my mentor and my friend,” Knott said. “But sadly, he died a week before my (work) anniversary this year.”
Thompson died on Aug. 27 at age 84.
In 1978, Knott said, the credit union paid a dividend rate of 7% and loan rates were 12%.
“There were 20 credit unions here then,” she said. “We all bonded and worked together.”
Today, creditunionsonline.com lists six in Daviess County — since Transcend Credit Union left town at the end of August.
In 1985, Knott became Green River Area Federal Credit Union’s branch manager in Henderson, driving back and forth each day.
She did that until 1991, when she got a call from Modern Welding, saying they needed a full-time manager for their credit union.
“It meant less driving for me,” Knott said. “So, I took it.”
Seven years later, in 1998, she moved to Audubon, which had begun life as Owensboro City Employees Federal Credit Union.
“I was working about 70 to 80 hours a week back then,” Knott said.
There were 14 employees then, she said.
Today, there are eight.
“Technology has done its magic,” Knott said.
“Credit unions came up with payroll deductions and direct deposit,” she said. “When I worked at Central Bank, the line would stretch out the door on Fridays when people came in to cash their checks. Now, with direct deposit and online accounts, it’s just another day.”
In Knott’s 22 years as CEO of the credit union, assets have almost double — from $14 million to
$27 million.
But the number of members has stayed around 2,500.
As she contemplated her departure on Friday, Knott said, “It’ll be bittersweet. I’m going to miss all the people. I’ve met a lot of fine people. At a credit union this size, you have your hand in everything.”
Jessica Higdon took over as CEO on Friday.
In 2014, the Kentucky Credit Union League recognized Knott with its Frank Moore Outstanding Professional Award.
The presentation said that Knott “embraces the credit union principle of ‘people helping people’ by being a committed leader in the credit union movement.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
