Joan Hayden never anticipated her family becoming members of the Kentucky 4-H Family Hall of Fame.
But on Aug. 20, the Knottsville family — Joan, her husband Martin, sons David and Daniel and daughter-in-law Danielle Hayden — were inducted in a ceremony during the Kentucky 4-H Foundation Appreciation Breakfast at this year’s Kentucky State Fair in Louisville.
“We were so humbled by it because we’ve always been a family who tries to give back,” said Joan Hayden, whose family is known for raising cattle and poultry.
Joan Hayden was a member of 4-H when she was a youth, which inspired her to become a volunteer as an adult and to raise her children in the program.
“It’s volunteerism at its best,” Hayden said. “...We believe in what we do because it teaches a lot of leadership; it teaches responsibility, which is one of the most important things; it really made our boys responsible.
“I never really worried about them through grade school and high school because I knew where they were, what they were doing, and I knew the people they were with — other farm families and 4-H families.”
The hall of fame is sponsored by the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, honoring families for their impact on Kentucky 4-H. The families are chosen based upon their exceptional legacy of service by contributing their time, resources and leadership for the betterment of the Kentucky 4-H program on a local, regional and state level.
Daniel Hayden said 4-H taught him many life skills that he carried into adulthood, and it’s why he continues to volunteer for 4-H.
He credited his parents for the hall of fame selection.
“It all had to do with my parents,” Daniel Hayden said. “And they were just doing it for their kids and the community’s kids. It wasn’t for wanting to receive any type of award at the end of the day or any recognition.”
According to the 4-H Foundation, Martin and Joan Hayden have been 4-H leaders and volunteers for more than 30 years, involved in such projects as shooting sports, speech contest, horse club and the feeder calf project. David Hayden lives in central Kentucky but has returned as a guest speaker and horse show judge. Daniel and his wife Danielle Hayden have served as communications contest judges. Daniel Hayden is currently the 4-H livestock club leader and runs the feeder calf project. In addition, Danielle Hayden was the 4-H photography club leader for several years.
Stacey Potts, Daviess County 4-H youth development agent, nominated the Haydens for the hall of fame.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Hayden family nearly my entire career,” Potts said. “Their leadership has positively impacted an untold number of 4-H’ers.
“The Haydens are wonderful examples of all the Kentucky 4-H Family Hall of Fame represents.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.