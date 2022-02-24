Having a heart calcium score test performed could potentially save a life, said Dr. Leslie Oberst, a cardiologist at Owensboro Health.
The test, she said, screens individuals for calcium and plaque buildup and determines that person’s risk of having a stroke or heart attack.
Age, race, gender, cholesterol levels, family history and blood pressure, as well as whether or not an individual has diabetes, is being treated for high blood pressure or is a smoker, are factors in determining if a person is at risk of suffering a medical event.
Determining the level of that risk, she said, is vital in taking steps to mitigate any life-threatening event related to heart disease.
Those who benefit the most from scans are individuals who are at intermediate risk, because they are able to make lifestyle changes — such as exercise, diet and medication — if necessary, to prevent any onset of heart disease, heart attack or stroke.
While it may not be ideal to hear a diagnosis of calcium and plaque buildup or potential heart disease, Oberst said it could be a life-saving diagnosis, and those individuals will have a chance to stay on top of their health and be proactive in preventing future problems.
“It’s better for them to know than not know, because most heart attacks or strokes occur suddenly, and they have no warning,” she said. “Nobody wants to hear it, but you have to deal with it, because you have it.”
The scan, she said, takes only about three minutes and requires little of the patient, other than lying still and briefly holding their breath.
In addition to determining if the patient has plaque or calcium buildup, the scan also allows doctors to look for any other potential problems with the heart.
“I’ve seen so much disease that came from these scans,” Oberst said. “There are other things in the heart that we see, outside of the calcium that we see, that could save lives.”
Those who should seek a heart scan, Oberst said, are men ages 40 and older and women ages 50 and older, especially if they have a family history or fall under any other risk factors.
Family history, she said, is a significant factor, as cholesterol levels are genetic.
Once the scan is completed, the patient will be given a calcium score that will determine their risk of potential heart disease. They then can address concerns with a doctor and determine whether they need to make certain lifestyle changes or be on medication.
Heart disease, Oberst said, can affect a variety of people, even those who would least expect they are at risk, including those who might be physically active.
“We have people here that are runners, and you would never be able to tell that they had calcium buildup in their heart,” she said.
Oberst said she had one patient who was very active who came in to do a scan and had one of the highest calcium scores she has ever seen. The patient, she said, ended up having to undergo a bypass surgery.
Without the scan to show that there was significant risk and the subsequent surgery, Oberst said the patient likely would have had a massive heart attack that could have been fatal.
“The only way we knew he even had a problem was because the calcium score led us to that finding,” she said.
The price for the scan at OH, she said, is $50, though the typical cost of any type of scan is much higher.
Oberst said OH intentionally keeps the cost low to ensure anyone is able to afford it, as most insurances do not cover preventative procedures.
“We’re not doing it because we’re making money,” she said. “We’re doing it because if you’ve got disease, we need to know about it now, and a lot of people do here in Kentucky, unfortunately, because a lot of people smoke, and there’s a lot of diabetes, too.
“If we could start getting these scans at the proper age, whether or not the insurance pays for it or not … it could change their lives and their life expectancy if we can start early.”
Anyone seeking more information about heart calcium score tests can visit OwensboroHealth.org/Services/Heart/Heart-Screenings-Diagnosis/Heart-Scans.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
