In 1977, Randy Koehler was the 22-year-old manager of Noble Roman’s Pizza in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
But he wanted to own his own business.
Tas-T-O Donuts had a store at 1346 Carter that was about to close.
That was 45 years ago, and the renamed Koehler’s Bakery, 1801 Carter Road, is still making doughnuts, cakes, cupcakes and more.
Koehler said a typical day sees between 180 and 200 dozen doughnuts going out the door.
Factor that over 365 days for 45 years, and he’s made somewhere in the range of 35 million doughnuts — give or take a few.
Koehler said for the first three months in 1977, he worked both places — making pizza and doughnuts every day.
These days, that wouldn’t be possible.
They start baking at midnight, open the drive-thru at 3 a.m. and open the lobby at 5 a.m.
“Places like UniFirst and Toyotetsu (farther south on Carter Road) have shifts that end around 3 a.m., and they start coming through our drive-thru to pick up doughnuts,” Koehler said.
In 1981, he bought the property at 1801 Carter and moved the business there.
“Doughnuts are still our biggest seller, followed by cakes and cupcakes,” Koehler said.
But, he admits, “The only time I eat doughnuts is when we’re doing something new. After all these years, I no longer like sweets. I worked in pizza for five years, and I got to where I didn’t like pizza. But I do now.”
Most of the business is local.
“We don’t get much out-of-town business except for people who come back to town to visit,” Koehler said. “There’s only one motel in this part of town. They sometimes send people to us.”
The busiest hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays and until 10 a.m. on weekends.
Glazed doughnuts are the biggest sellers followed by Long Johns.
“We have more than 30 varieties of doughnuts,” Koehler said.
And since it’s October, there’s pumpkin cheesecake with cream cheese icing, pumpkin cake doughnuts and several other pumpkin-based products.
“You’ve gotta have pumpkin this time of the year,” Koehler said.
He said, “We have a solid customer base. People say ‘my mom used to bring me here’ or ‘my grandmother used to bring me here.’ ”
Some customers who came as children in 1977 are coming with their grandchildren now.
All those doughnuts, cakes and cupcakes are made by a staff of seven.
“We shrank our menu and hours after COVID,” Koehler said. “We were drive-thru-only for a year. Our lobby isn’t large enough for people to stand six feet apart.”
He said, “I’m very healthy. I don’t even take any medicine.”
But he’s starting to think about retirement a few years down the road.
That will mean selling the business.
“I have four kids, but they’re not interested in the business,” Koehler said.
