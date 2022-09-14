Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2023 at No. 24 and as one of the Top Performers in Social Mobility at No. 33 in the South.
“These superior rankings reflect our commitment to providing excellent educational experiences in a personalized, nurturing environment,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “We are honored to be recognized by the highly regarded U.S. News & World Report.”
According to U.S. News, their ranking methodology is the product of years of research with an approach that is continually refined, based on user feedback, discussions with schools and higher education experts, literature reviews, trends in U.S. News data, availability of new data and engagement with deans and institutional researchers at higher education conferences.
The Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students who receive these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.