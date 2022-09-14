Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2023 at No. 24 and as one of the Top Performers in Social Mobility at No. 33 in the South.

“These superior rankings reflect our commitment to providing excellent educational experiences in a personalized, nurturing environment,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “We are honored to be recognized by the highly regarded U.S. News & World Report.”

