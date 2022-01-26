KWC online bachelor’s degree program recognized by U.S. News & World Report
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for a seventh straight year as a 2022 Best Online Program. Wesleyan’s online business administration degree program also earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2022 rankings.
According to KWC, the vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers.
Consequently, the factors U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs did not include measures only applicable to teenage applicants, such as high school grades and standardized test scores. Instead, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.
U.S. News assessed schools based on four categories:
Engagement (35%)
Services and technologies (25%)
Faculty credentials and training (20%)
Expert opinion (20%)
