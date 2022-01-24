Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced the fall 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List for superior academic achievement, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
President’s List
Daviess County — David Ambs, Shelby Boone, William Boultinghouse, Reagan Brown, Leah Cravens, Macy Dame, Haley Faucheux, Leslie Ann Greenwell, Cameron Hamilton, Sandra Hammers, Taylor Hayes, Jillian Higdon, Natalie Hinchcliffe, Jenna Hulsey-Riley, Zachariah Jones, Angel King, Rachel Kyle, Lacie Mills, Matthew Morris, Shannon Nyhuise, Brianna Owen, Sarah Taylor, Sarah Vanderhoof, Felicia Velotta, Carlee Widmer
McLean County — Josiah Berggren
Muhlenberg County — Amber Carter, Melina Carter, Peyton Johnson
Ohio County — Skylar Dockery, Nicole Miller, Brooklynn Moore, Zachary Williams
Dean’s List
Daviess County — Cameron Baker, Camron Blandford, Brooke Boarman, Madelin Boarman, Jacob Boling, Jeron Boling, Nathan Boyle, Brooklyn Boyt, Jackson Brett, Clay Brown, Blake Bryant, Andrew Burke, Gracie Cart, Addison Carter, Hannah Carter, William Carter, Lauren Chapman, Sarah Clemens, Mary Epley-Andriakos, Paige Fish, Lacey Fitzgerald, Bryan Ford, Ashton Frantz, Daniel Frazier, Brandon Fugate, David Gerkin, Chelsea Hagan, Hayden Glover, Leonard Grenier, Mariah Hamilton, Simon Hanson, John Hayden, Chloe Hinchcliffe, Carter Hoagland, Michael Hoover, Anslee Hopewell, Taylor Howard, Nicholas Johnson, Kailee Jones, Alyssa Lawrence, Lance Lewis, Sydney Logsdon, James Loi, Madison Lowe, Katherine Mattingly, Courtney McCarthy, Dylan McDuffee, Misti Morris, Malik Mundy, Hunter Patrick, Ashlyn Payton, Jessica Rice, Cole Richards, Marissa Sandefur, Madeline Shook, Shelby Taylor, Ryan Thomson, Christianna Varble, Carrie Weaver, Alexis Wilkerson
Hancock County — Piper Henson, Logan Lake
McLean County — Nikolas De La Cruz, Sydney Maison, Heather Mapes, Katherine Miller, Maxten Miller, Austin Minton, Hailey Neal, Lauren Troutman
Muhlenberg County — Hunter Combs, Kyleigh Laster, Isaac Rose
Ohio County — Benjamin Bowen, Jacob Bugay, Ethan Geary, Mollie Gerteisen, Teddy Hurley, Trevor Kobylinski, Jaxon Lindsey, Lauran Morris, Austin Sexton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.