Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced it will become a tobacco-free campus effective May 1.
The campus is smoke free, but the new policy will end the use of any tobacco product, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah and smokeless tobacco.
The new policy will apply to everyone campus, including faculty, staff, students and visitors.
“The adoption of this policy reflects our students’ concern for the health and well-being of our campus and local community,” Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, vice president of student affairs, said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.