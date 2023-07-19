The Kentucky Youth Association is seeking high school students to become Health Youth Ambassadors.
Students selected for the one-year cohort will meet with peers from around the state, participate in youth-led community research to develop policy solutions and participate in advocacy activities during the legislative session and throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.