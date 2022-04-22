The city of Owensboro has announced the return of “L!VE on the Banks.”
The free outdoor concert series will take place from 7-9 p.m. each Saturday starting on May 21 and will run till Sept. 24
The event will be celebrating its eighth year, according to Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, who is looking forward to returning to a somewhat usual routine after the past two years navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.
“(We’re excited about) 2022 … because of the fact it seems like most of the restrictions and most of the severe cautions are behind us,” Ross said. “Obviously, it’s still an issue (and) people are still getting sick, but not nearly to the extent …. We’re excited to be in a “more normal” … state of things this year.”
The concerts will be taking place on the Overlook Stage and the Allen Street Gazebo.
The OHS Jazz Band & Red Steel and Lacy Jean will kick off the series on May 21 on the Overlook Stage and the Allen Street Gazebo respectively, with the 101st Airborne Rock Band and Madeline Wilkerson rounding out the month on May 28.
The month of June will start off with the Rufus & Julia Trio and Skylar Cain gracing the respective concert stages on June 4, followed by The Kinfolk and Dan Bowlds on June 11, Carly Moffa and Rockturnal Emissions on June 18, and Roy Kyle & The Hot Rod Cruisers and Clint Campbell concluding the month on June 25.
Galactic Foghorn and Cara Bishop will continue the entertainment on July 2, with Rack ‘em Leon and Mollie & Greg Robinson performing on July 9, Troy Miller and Gary Vincent hitting the stages on July 16, DT on the Rocks and Angel Rhodes on July 23 and Lindsey James Williams and Chuck & Alyssa closing out the month on July 30.
On Aug. 6, The Zach Ashby Band and Paul Montgomery will keep the music going, followed by Wildman & Randy Lanham and Lucy Chaney on Aug. 13, while Zocephus & FunkNasty and EV Mae will perform during HydroFair weekend on Aug. 20 with Honey Roy and Jed Guillaume completing the month on Aug. 27.
Blackford Creek and Tom Small will begin the last month of the series on Sept. 3, with Hard Knox Band (100th Army Band) and Dakota Hayden playing on Sept. 10, Criss Cheatham and Jade Hagen on Sept. 17 with The Velvet Bombers and Joshua Orion concluding the season on Sept. 24.
Ross said that the selection process for choosing acts is about offering “a wide variety of music styles.”
“We purposely try to highlight a lot of local area bands,” Ross said. “We typically have some of the student groups even from town that perform a handful of times during the year, all the way to professionals …. And it covers a range of music from coffeehouse-style music to some blues, to some country, to bluegrass.”
Despite concerns, Ross said that L!VE on the Banks was happy with how the event turned out last year and that the public was able to get out and enjoy the entertainment.
“Last year was actually pretty successful despite the challenges … because of the fact that we started a little bit later in the game,” Ross said. “It doesn’t start really early and … some of those … crowd restrictions last year went away in the middle of summertime. We were able to get a lot of the season in before some of the numbers spiked again. But based on the style of the event … we purposely style it to be more low-key.”
Ross is simply looking forward to the return of the event and having a “regular schedule” for this year.
“...It doesn’t look like at this point we’re going to have to continuously monitor and change with any guidance from state and federal folks ….,” Ross said. “...It looks like we’re passed that point that we can plan our season and go for it.”
