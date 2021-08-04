About 20 months ago the Lanham Brothers Jamboree performed before a live audience for the last time.
On Saturday the bluegrass, country, gospel and comedy show will return to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m., and will include Corey Merritt, Leland Isbill, Jade Hagan, Mackenzie Bell, Kentuckiana, the Fletcher Family and the Foodstompin’ Express Cloggers.
Barry and Randy Lanham, who have been putting on the show for 14 years, both say nothing beats performing in front of a live audience.
“When we are able to interact with the audience members and the crowd, it brings so much energy to the dancers and performers, and makes all the difference,” he said.
Part of the show is reserved for audience participation, he said, so “you never know when you’ll be a part of the show.”
Randy Lanham reiterated this, and said performing in front of a live audience is “special,” and that the brothers love it.
The brothers previously performed the show at the Diamond Lake Resort. After putting on the jamboree there for 12 years, they began having shows at the Hall of Fame in 2019. The show began when someone asked the brothers to do a show at Muhlenberg County’s Merle Travis Music Center for a charity event.
Before COVID, the semi-regular shows would attract individuals from all over the state, as well as those from Evansville and Nashville.
Barry Lanham said this weekend’s show has a lot of newcomers, but also some regulars, like fiddle player Mackenzie Bell. Bell, along with Randy Lanham — who won the 1991 Kentucky state fiddle championship — will have some “great fiddle tunes.”
Another unique aspect of the show is that it is always professionally filmed for Kentucky Education Television (KET).
Audiences who attend should be prepared for a great time, Barry Lanham said.
“We have a very special show lined up for them,” he said. “A few surprises are going to be thrown at them, as always, and Randy and I are thrilled to be back in front of a live audience.”
While a lot of tickets have been sold, there are still a few available.
Tickets for the show are $15 and $20, and they are available at bluegrasshall.org.
The show’s sponsors are Mudd’s Furniture and GrimeStoppers.
