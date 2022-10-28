JOHN LANHAM JAM DAY PIC 1

The Lanham family will be hosting the second “John Lanham Jam Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village inside of Yellow Creek Park. Lanham, pictured, would have been 98 on Nov. 13.

 Photo submitted.

The Lanham family will honor late family member, John Lanham of Knottsville, with the second annual “John Lanham Jam Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village inside Yellow Creek Park.

Described as an “old time fiddle player,” John Lanham passed away last year on Oct. 22 — a few weeks shy of his 97th birthday on Nov. 13.

