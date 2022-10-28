The Lanham family will honor late family member, John Lanham of Knottsville, with the second annual “John Lanham Jam Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village inside Yellow Creek Park.
Described as an “old time fiddle player,” John Lanham passed away last year on Oct. 22 — a few weeks shy of his 97th birthday on Nov. 13.
He was a member of St. William Parish, the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent DePaul Society, former president of the Knottsville Lions Club, a World War II veteran and a Kentucky Colonel, while he also served as a Knottsville firefighter for 24 years.
Additionally, John Lanham was on the board of the Bishop Soenneker Home and was an award recipient at the Sophia Awards from the Diocese of Owensboro in 2003.
After John Lanham’s passing, one of his grandsons Randy Lanham said the idea came after an impromptu jam session occurred after the funeral at a dinner “just in his honor, just the way that he would want.”
“...We just had so much fun and it was like his presence was there because all the musicians there have been touched by Granddad in some way,” Randy Lanham said. “They were friends of his; they had learned music from him; they had played at a square dance or a jam. ...Family and friends all playing together just felt magical and so good ….”
For last year’s event, it worked out that John Lanham’s birthday took place on a Saturday, which is the same day that the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where Randy Lanham serves as the education director, holds its weekly jam sessions to serve as an expansion on the event.
After getting the OK by Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, the event went forward and Randy Lanham was pleased with the turnout, with more than 200 people being in attendance.
“We had all kinds of people show up,” Randy Lanham said. “...That jam session turned out so well, we thought, ‘Let’s do it again this year.’ ”
For this year, Randy Lanham said the move to Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park was something he’s had his eye on.
“It always had this cool vibe to me because of all the old cabins, the old barns and everything — the old style,” he said. “I always wanted to do some kind of a mini festival there. I think the setting is a good setting for the old-time feel.”
This year, the event will include Randy Lanham and his brother Barry Lanham leading a square dance starting at noon, while other performers are slated to to make appearances throughout the day.
“We grew up doing that kind of thing and we’ve kept it alive all these years,” Randy Lanham said. “...We’re going to create an old-time square dance and then have a jam.”
Randy Lanham said jammers will be “coming from all around” that may or may not know each other.
“I’m hoping there might be 10 or 15 different jam sessions going on throughout the Pioneer Village, so people can kind of walk around and listen to different people …,” he said.
Additionally, there will be food provided by the Knottsville Lions Club, along with arts and crafts, old time demonstrations for soap making and guitar making and games and activities for the children including trick-or-treating.
“The main thing … is to honor Granddad, (and) for those who show up to have a good time …,” Randy Lanham said.
The event is free to attend, while donations will be accepted for CrossRoads, an emergency food pantry and women’s shelter.
“...Granddad would have loved to support a place like CrossRoads,” Randy Lanham said. “They feed 2,000 people a month through (its) food pantry and house up to 20 women and children every single night of the year at the shelter part of it. …They help a lot of folks.”
Randy Lanham said those who donate will be in the running to win two different art pieces by local scrap metal artist Andy Shoemaker.
