When Brushy Fork Baptist Church was established in 1846, William Owsley was the 16th governor of Kentucky and James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, was in office.
During the 175 years since, the Panther community church at 4418 Kentucky Highway 554 has survived the U.S. Civil War, strip mining and four location changes.
And on Dec. 5, the rural Daviess County church will celebrate its 175th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. with a special service, which is being held on the exact date of its founding.
The Rev. Jason Mayfield, who’s been Brushy Fork Baptist’s pastor for 13 years, said he’s grateful to be part of a church with such a legacy.
“I believe in the people of our church,” said Mayfield, who’s a Lexington native. “I’m grateful for all those who served during these 175 years to keep it alive. I’m just a small piece in this puzzle.”
Steve Young, a 65-year-old, fifth-generation member of Brushy Fork Baptist, has maintained much of the church’s original records that date back to its original charter.
Young said the “quill and pen” records will be on display along with photographs and other artifacts from throughout the church’s history.
“It began by two men who met at a location — it was an old log cabin — and they began to pray for a church; these two men were overheard praying out loud for this to be formed by a young boy,” Young said. “The young boy eventually came back and two became three. And from there, it went forward.”
The church was named after Brushy Fork Creek, which was much closer to its second location. Its first pastor was I.R. Allen.
The congregation moved locations twice before settling at a site on Kentucky Highway 815 — first constructing a log cabin and then a larger church in 1875.
Among the notable moments for the church is one that occurred on Dec. 10, 1884. According to the church’s records, 150 were baptized in Panther Creek with more than 1,000 people in attendance.
In 1902, a church bell, made in Owensboro for $36.75, was added to the belfry.
In 1971, Young said his father was among the trustees who purchased the property on Kentucky 554 where Brushy Fork Baptist has called home since. The bell from the 1875 church now resides on the front lawn there as a reminder of the past and how far they’ve come as a continuous church body.
“The old church had no running water, had no restrooms and the furnace had been put in there 50 years prior; the building was built in 1875 and the infrastructure was in bad shape,” Young said.
The 1875 church has since been razed but a marker with the dates 1875-1973 was placed on the original spot near one of the two cemeteries owned and still maintained by Brushy Fork Baptist.
Not long after COVID-19 hit, a youth-activity center was finished in the rear of the church. The congregation, which has remained intact, has been meeting there since to allow for more space and potential growth.
Young said he would like to see anyone who has any connection with the church show up for the special service.
During his time with the church, Young has served in roles such as trustee, fill-in pastor, Sunday school teacher, cemetery superintendent, moderator and treasurer.
“…I feel like I have served my ancestry in doing what I could as they did when they were here,” Young said. “…I’m hoping that someone from the next generation steps up.”
For Mayfield, he’s looking forward to the anniversary service and realizes the responsibility he has as pastor to keep Brushy Fork Baptist moving forward.
“With 175 years, I have shoes to fill,” Mayfield said. “I feel like there’s a weight kind of on my shoulders to ensure that the church continues on, and that I do my part to see that it’s around for the next 175 years.”
