LISA JONES DOM

Lisa Jones, vice president of ancillary services at Owensboro Health, stands inside Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Jones will be retiring after 30 years with the organization on Sept. 2.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

On Sept. 2, Lisa Jones will retire after 30 years with Owensboro Health and a collective 40 years in the healthcare profession.

Born in East Prairie, Missouri, Jones became interested in the field through medical records and her affinity towards business and healthcare.

