When Owensboro native Steven Dupin, professionally known as Stevie D., graduated from Apollo High School in 1984, he was looking forward to becoming the next big variety show host.
“I knew I had a knack of making people laugh and I was always fascinated by television and being in front of the camera,” Dupin said. “I grew up wanting to be Dick Clark.”
Now, the 55-year old comedian is the author of his second book, “Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly,” which discusses his “misspent childhood growing up in Kentucky” among other experiences.
Some of the stories range from his stay at the now-closed Executive Inn, stealing a barrel of whiskey from a distillery, to meeting Michael Richards of “Seinfeld” fame with his late sister.
Dupin received a record number of discipline marks at Apollo but also was the class president for his sophomore, junior, and senior years.
“I was a class clown … and I think I was just elected because I made people laugh,” Dupin said. “I definitely was not a good role model.”
One of Dupin’s teachers, Mrs. White, gave him the confidence to go after his dream.
“We had a radio and television class … which was the only class I excelled in,” Dupin said. “And she saw something (in me). I just needed that little validation.”
Despite registering for courses at Western Kentucky University, Dupin moved down south to Panama Beach, Florida — two weeks after getting his high school diploma.
“I didn’t get to travel much growing up,” Dupin said. “The only place I’d ever been was in 11th grade, I got a chance to go with some friend’s parents to Panama City Beach and I was mesmerized.”
Dupin found work quickly and honed his presenting talents, albeit rather differently than one would expect.
“For the first two years down there, I was a DJ,” Dupin said. “That was my goal. But I have the gift of gab — I talk a lot of smack, I like to be funny. So they kind of put me out in front of all the spring break crowds and I got to do characters and do raps. It’s funny — there would be 5,000 spring breakers there and seeing girls in bikinis and, I was so delusional, I thought they were there to see me.”
When Dupin made the move to Los Angeles, he admits there weren’t many opportunities for what he wanted to do though he had the confidence to blow away audiences on the Sunset Strip.
“I’ve always been a Renaissance man and I love Jerry Lewis, and Dean Martin, and Jackie Gleason — and that era; you had to be a triple threat,” Dupin said. “You had to be funny, you had to be able to sing …”
Stand-up comedy wasn’t at the forefront of Dupin’s mind but he noted it’s appeal.
“(With) stand-up comedy, you can create your own act. You can create your own material,” Dupin said. “You don’t have to stand there and not move and tell a set-up and a punch line. You can be musical and I could use the stage to be physical and do Michael Jackson or Elvis impressions. It was an opportunity for me to combine all of the talents I may have.”
After countless dive bars and open mic sets, Dupin found himself performing at The Belly Room at The Comedy Store on Friday nights before hosting his own Thursday shows at The Laugh Factory; all while working his side hustle as a personal trainer.
Not long after, Dupin co-hosted and produced “Rockstars of Comedy,” a “fast-and furious” DVD compilation featuring Steve Byrne and Whitney Cummings.
“I sensed comedy was changing a little bit,” Dupin said. “I sensed that you had to speed things up and be a little more dynamic. …In my mind, I’m a rockstar — I’m gonna go up there and be energetic and do some hair flips and be loud.”
The success of the comedy special paved the way for Dupin, which led him to interviewing celebrities at red carpet events — making it a point to have genuine and organic conversations, such as talking to Bradley Cooper about Hot Wheels and Dupin’s Trans-Am.
“My goal is to get the celebrity to get their guard down,” Dupin said. “Maybe talk about something they didn’t think they were going to talk about.”
Dupin’s personal life was also flourishing when he tied the knot with his wife Katie and began starting a family.
But the trip came to a screeching halt. After being misdiagnosed two years earlier, Dupin found out he had prostate cancer in 2010 at the age of 44. The experience became the focus of his first book, “The Trans Am Diaries: A Hillbilly’s Road Trip from Stand-Up Comedy to Cancer…and Back Again” in 2014.
“When I got cancer, my twisted comedic mind was like, ‘Are you serious? I’m not only healthy but … I’ve hustled; I’ve been homeless; I got a beautiful family now,’ ” Dupin said. “That’s what inspired me to write the book; not only to encourage men to get their (prostate-specific antigen test), but also to share some of the funny stories that have happened in my life. Richard Pryor said the best comedy comes from pain.”
“I wanted to move people, but I also wanted them to laugh.”
The release of the book proved to be a pivotal moment for Dupin. With positive reviews and interest from the public, Dupin became an ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) with his image displayed in Times Square.
“That was all surprising,” Dupin said. “I didn’t expect anything like that (from) the medical community.”
However, the new book is “all comedy, no cancer.”
“Friends from Kentucky and other people reminded me of stories,” Dupin said. “I started remembering stories that I left out. Friends would contact me on social media and say, ‘Hey, what about that one time we were running from the police or did this other crazy thing’ and I’d say, ‘You know what? You’re right. I’m gonna write another one and take my time.”
Dupin hopes that the book will be therapeutic, in a sense, to keep people’s minds off of the craziness happening in the world.
“Right now with the division of the country, and people fighting over politics, and the coronavirus …,” Dupin said. “There’s so much bitterness and the wokeness of being politically correct — I’m not changing who I am. I still drive a Trans Am. If you want to laugh, I think there’s some funny stories in the book that will take your mind off of things.”
“Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly” will be released on Sept. 21 through Headline Books, Inc. The book is now available for preorder on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.