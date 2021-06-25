Country artist Lauren Davidson will be headlining this week’s Friday After 5.
Davidson, originally from New York City, has never been to Kentucky, but is excited to come and perform.
“I’ve heard amazing things about this event,” Davidson said. “I can’t wait to share my music with people.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davidson had to move all of her live performances online.
Davidson is the founder of Urban Country Jam, a traveling music festival that was moved online in livestream form during the pandemic.
Although she said this was a difficult aspect of the pandemic, she experienced a creative boost, and wrote more songs than she had ever written prior.
She is currently releasing some of the songs she wrote in the form of singles for a seven-song EP called “Hindsight Is 2020.”
Davidson is affiliated with the Country Music Awards and is Grammy Recording Academy member.
She plans to continue releasing music throughout the rest of the year. She recently finished recording the last song of her EP.
Davidson said she missed the connection between her and the live audience. She said she has been performing on stage for her whole life.
“There’s really no other feeling like it,” Davidson said.
She will be performing a 90-minute set, containing a mixture of covers and originals.
With the pandemic continuing to slow down, Davidson is excited to get back on track with touring.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to playing shows the way we used to,” Davidson said.
Davidson and her band will be performing at Friday After 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25 on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St.
For more on Lauren Davidson and her music, visit her website at laurendavidsonmusic.com.
