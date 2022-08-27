A year ago, I was embarking on a journey, along with my class, that would deeply enrich and ultimately change my life: Leadership Owensboro.
The monthly sessions nurtured in me a passion for developing and improving my community, and for retaining and fostering talent. The journey also unknowingly led me to the role that I am now fulfilling with the Chamber!
My name is Ashtin Warren, and I am delighted to be serving as the Director of Talent Programs with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Within my role, I I look forward to cultivating the Leadership Owensboro program, inspiring the incumbent class to learn from each other and from the experiences, challenges and opportunities they encounter along the way, and let the passion find them too.
The Leadership Owensboro program is a key factor in strengthening the region’s economy by developing and engaging leaders in our community. I cherished my time in the Leadership Owensboro Class of 2022 and hope my love of the program will shine through to this year’s class.
Another program I have immersed myself in with my new role is Educators in the Workplace.
This program provides the opportunity for educators to meet employees in the workplace, supporting business and education partnerships, which serves to strengthen the connection between Owensboro’s talent and our workforce. Providing opportunities for businesses and schools to work together will shape the paths our students take and allow Owensboro to flourish.
Candance Castlen Brake once challenged me to define the strengths I possess and what I am passionate about. I can now answer that my strengths what I am passionate about are intertwined and aligned in the work that I have been doing since June 1.
I am blessed that I get to utilize my talents to continue the Chamber’s mission of building a vibrant and prosperous community and finding innovative ways to address community issues. It is an honor and a joy to have the opportunity to work alongside such a strong, empowering and supportive team; I truly admire all the women who make our community stronger and better every day.
It is truly a treasure to be doing something I love and something that truly makes a difference in the lives of others.
The Talent Programs of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will undoubtedly affect our community not only today, but for years to come, and I am grateful that I get to be part of that. I am thankful that this role allows me to be creative and expand upon programs already in place, which ultimately leads to new, additional programs that will benefit our community.
I recently stated that I loved Leadership Owensboro so much that I didn’t want it to end, so I took on the role of Director of Talent with the Chamber so I could repeat it every year!
