A year ago, I was embarking on a journey, along with my class, that would deeply enrich and ultimately change my life: Leadership Owensboro.

The monthly sessions nurtured in me a passion for developing and improving my community, and for retaining and fostering talent. The journey also unknowingly led me to the role that I am now fulfilling with the Chamber!

