In the Chamber world, there is a schedule.
We have regularly scheduled events that are on the staff calendar every week, every month, every season.
We have a knack for loading days and weeks until we have back to back deadlines and events.
And each has to be executed up to the level that our membership deserves. Which as far as our team is concerned, means it needs to be perfect.
This calendar flow — what we call “Chamber Time” — keeps us moving.
And I am noticing it is having the effect of making time fly a lot more quickly than I would prefer.
This week, however, we came to a point in our calendar that I wouldn’t miss for the world.
The 2023 Class of Leadership Owensboro met for the first time this week for a day and a half retreat. The group spent their time getting to know each other and build relationships that they will have for a lifetime.
They did deep dives into local economic and demographic data that demonstrate challenges and opportunities for our community.
They heard of the history of Owensboro.
They discussed ethics for leaders and the importance for anyone aspiring to leadership roles to embrace virtue so it becomes second nature.
If you are losing hope … don’t.
These 31 individuals from all walks of life are enough on their own to lead us to a bright future.
The fact that the 2022 Class, the 2021 Class, 2020 Class and all of the other classes prior were packed full of infinite talent and gifts, there is no way to dispute we have all the ingredients for a bright future.
But for now, today, this class deserves the spotlight.
This class of police officers, bankers, engineers, entrepreneurs, physicians, lawyers, non-profit leaders, health care leaders, marketing professionals, higher ed professionals this is a great snapshot of our community and our chamber.
All ages and all walks of life.
Coming together to move Owensboro forward.
You all inspired us right when we needed it most!
Candance Brake is president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
