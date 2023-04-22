When Jacy English quit her job at U.S. Bank in 2015 and started her own photography business, she turned to the Bible to find a name.
She found it — Mustard Seed Photography — in Matthew 17:20-21.
“For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”
“It was a leap of faith,” English said this week. “That seems perfect for an entrepreneur.”
She fell in love with photography at Apollo High School, where she took pictures for the yearbook and newspaper.
After she graduated in 2008, English worked part-time with Shelia Hopewell at Hopewell Photography.
“She was a great mentor,” English said. “I worked there for six years. She scheduled my first solo wedding job. Then, she pushed me out of the nest and said I was ready to start my own business.”
Today, English and Hopewell are both photographers of newborn babies at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“They have about 2,000 babies a year,” English said. “Every family should have an affordable photo of their newborns.”
She’s been doing about 20 weddings a year along with family portraits and senior pictures for high school students.
Seniors want pictures that show their personality, English said.
“I have some hunters who want to be photographed with their guns,” she said. “Some who run track want to be photographed that way. And I had one hockey player who wanted his stick and puck in the photo.”
Wedding pictures are changing too, English said.
“Lots of couples want wedding pictures that are less posed,” she said. “They want photos that evoke emotions and show their personalities.”
She’s taking fewer photographs in sanctuaries and more outdoors or in some of the indoor venues in town.
“There isn’t as much garter and flower throwing,” English said.
Among her favorite locations for photos are Green River Distilling, where she gets to shoot couples beside the barrels of bourbon in the rickhouses, and the 18-acre Virginia Miles Nature Center at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
She offers three types of sessions ranging from 15 minutes to an hour.
“I have a great team,” English said. “My husband, Nathan English, shoots with me, and I have three second shooters” who take secondary photos of the event.
Mustard Seed has won four Messenger-Inquirer platinum awards for best photographer and one gold award in the “Readers’ Choice” voting.
English said her dream is to have her own wedding venue someday.
