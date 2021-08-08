As we continue to enjoy our gardens and outdoor activities, don’t forget to look for hitchhikers.
It is important to take precautions to prevent tick bites. Looking for ticks on ourselves and children is important to include in a daily routine after going outside.
Kentucky is an ideal environment for ticks as we have forests, humidity, and a large deer population. Ticks do not discriminate on location, and we find them in urban, suburban, and rural environments.
Dr. Johnathan Larson, University of Kentucky Entomology Extension Specialist, describes the ticks and provides other important facts.
The three most common ticks in Kentucky are the lone star tick, American dog tick, and the blacklegged tick.
Ticks must have three blood meals to develop and reproduce. Those blood meals may come from wildlife, animals or you and me. The vast majority of bites from these ticks are just itchy nuisances that last between seven to 10 days, but a small percentage of bites can cause serious allergic reactions and illnesses.
The female lone star ticks have a white spot on their backs. Males are reddish brown. Lone star ticks are vectors of human ehrlichiosis, a bacterial disease, and alpha-gal syndrome, known as the “red meat allergy.”
All developmental stages of the tick will feed on humans, and unlike other tick species that lay in wait for a host, lone star ticks actively seek out a blood meal. The turkey mites that I receive calls about are actually the larval stage of the lone star tick. At this stage, they are very small and can be found in large numbers.
The blacklegged tick is the only species that tends to be active year-round in Kentucky, and it is the only vector of Lyme disease. Blacklegged ticks have a reddish-brown body, a dark head, long mouthparts, and dark legs. Males have a dark plate that covers their whole body, while females have a dark plate that covers half of their body.
The American dog tick is the primary vector of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. It is reddish-brown with mottled white markings on its back. Only adult American dog ticks feed on humans.
Minimize your chances of getting a tick bite by not walking through or brushing up against high grass, brush, or other tick-prone areas. Ticks prefer to live in woods, tall grass, weeds, and brush.
They climb onto low vegetation and attach to suitable hosts which pass by, including pets and people. One way to prevent acquiring ticks is by avoiding walks through uncut fields, brush, and other areas likely to harbor ticks. Walk in the center of mowed trails to avoid brushing up against vegetation.
Keep grass and shrubs in your yard trimmed, and clear overgrown vegetation from the edges of your property. Remove leaf litter and weeds along the lawn edges. Ticks avoid direct sunlight and will not infest areas that are well maintained.
Another tip is to wear a tick repellent that contains between 20% to 30% DEET on exposed skin and use a repellent containing permethrin on your clothing and gear. Check with a pediatrician or doctor to determine which tick repellant is safe for children.
Also, wearing light-colored clothing makes ticks easier to see. Tuck long pants into your socks or boots to minimize the chances of ticks attaching to your pant leg.
Many times, ticks find their way indoors through our pets. Reduce your pet’s chances of attracting ticks by using a tick collar, spray or shampoo, or a monthly “top spot” medication.
Promptly finding and removing ticks is key to reducing your chances of contracting Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease. Ticks must be attached to humans for several hours before they transmit these diseases.
While outdoors, you should check yourself and your friends, family members, and pets for ticks every two to three hours and again after you return home.
Some of the most common places to find ticks on your body are behind your ears, hair, neck, legs, and around your waist. When you find an attached tick on your body, use fine-point tweezers and grasp the tick just behind the point of attachment, then pull slowly and steadily until the tick is dislodged.
Vaseline, matches, and other alternative methods of removal should be avoided. These only cause the tick to inject more saliva that will cause more irritation at that site. Wash the bite area, apply antiseptic, and cover with a band-aid.
Treating open lawns is of little benefit since this is not a preferred habitat for ticks. Barrier applications of insecticides labeled for tick control can be applied around edges of lawns and mowed areas.
Information for this article was also provided by Dr. Lee Townsend, retired University of Kentucky Extension Entomologist, and from a publication adapted from the Tick Management Handbook by Connecticut Ag Experiment Station.
For more information about managing ticks, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
