As I volunteered recently at the Owensboro Multicultural Festival, it occurred to me that some of the most engaging and memorable educational opportunities can actually happen outside of the traditional classroom setting.
Watching martial arts, dance and musical exhibitions featuring authentic regional costumes triggered fond memories for me.
As a child living on the south coast of Massachusetts, I remember visiting Plymouth Rock and Plymouth Plantation multiple times with family and probably on school field trips.
I visited both again as recently as 2021 and find that living history exhibitions are still a highly-effective way to grab my attention as I learn through an experience.
As we talk about early settlers and their interactions with native people in the eighth-grade social studies classroom, I can picture clearly the Wampanoag winter longhouse I toured near Plymouth Plantation.
I also remember clearly how a representative of “the people of the first light” demonstrated how they made their canoes by burning and chipping out the center of a great solid log.
During the Multicultural Festival, I met so many eager learners of all ages. The event gave those learners the chance to get a sampling of cultures from around the world without ever leaving the United States.
Young students went from booth to booth to gather information about each represented country for fun or extra credit at school.
Curious college students engaged volunteers in conversation about other cultures they had already experienced or were hoping to in the future.
Some more experienced retired folks were also there showing their fondness for lifelong learning.
For all of those smiling faces, it was a choice to be there and learn.
I must not be the only one who thinks the world needs more of that eagerness toward acquiring knowledge. There are options for learning all around us.
You don’t have to go to New York City to give a youngster a Broadway experience — just head over to a show during the Broadway at RiverPark series at RiverPark Center in Owensboro.
There is also a lot to learn from local theater. You can get involved by being part of the show or just check out the talent at Theater Workshop of Owensboro.
Public libraries in Daviess, Ohio, Hancock and McLean counties (and probably others too) offer free educational programming for all ages every month. These can include everything from art classes and reading groups to lego events and crochet lessons.
Our region is also blessed with many high-quality museums with active schedules of free- and low-cost programming.
And many other educational opportunities for any interest are just a quick internet search away. I encourage you to check them out, because learning also belongs outside the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.