Seniors at Owensboro Catholic High School are working to create a legacy for their class through acts of service within the community.
Katie Riney, treasure of OCHS’ senior class, said during a mini retreat the class took, a teacher gave students topics to write about.
Hers was about how the class can leave a legacy at the school.
“I went home and thought about it and came up with the idea of a committee,” she said. “I spoke about it with the class at the retreat and we all already enjoy helping and doing community service so they jumped on board.”
The students then formed what is called the Legacy Committee. Since coming up with the idea, the class has already completed one service project for community members.
Katie Pagan, the senior class sponsor, said the students partnered with a local church to receive a list of residents who needed assistance with
“They did leaf raking on Election Day,” Pagan said. “They went to seven or eight houses. Thirty-five students out of about 105 showed up to help.”
Riney said the next project the senior class will be working on is adopting a family through Christmas Wish, a non-profit founded by WBKR 92.5. Pagan said she believes the class has already raised a little more than $200 for the family.
“Our goal is to get together as a class to become closer to each other and to help the community,” Riney said. “We hope to pass this on to the next senior class.”
Riney said she thinks sometimes the students gain more from the service projects than the community does.
“It feels good after we complete a project,” she said. “People who receive the service feel good about it, too, but once you do it, you feel good.”
The class is hoping to join with Wendell Foster in the near future and assist with whatever the organization needs.
Riney said the students are also planning to do something for the priests and younger campuses.
“I think it’s awesome,” Pagan said. “There are some older people out there that would look at this generation and say they’re lazy and attached to their phones, but that’s not always necessarily the case. It may be with some, but the majority want to find meaning in life.”
Pagan said watching the students participate and plan these project gives her some hope for society and seeing how they care.
“I am proud of them,” she said.
