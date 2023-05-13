“Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her; So he will have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil, all the days of her life. She seeks wool and flax, and willingly works with her hands. She is like the merchant ships, she brings her food from afar. She also rises while it is yet night, and provides food for her household, and a portion for her maidservants.” Proverbs 31:10-15

Love legacies take a lifetime to build, by placing a strategic emphasis on others and the generations to come. For our family, it was no surprise everyone wanted to be a part of my mother-in-law’s funeral celebration. She had left a legacy of love, and the family remembered, and respected, the way she had conducted her life. She would shudder and shake her head to think this column could be about her. Attention would be the last thing she desired.

