Jeff and Melissa Phillips’ ministry has come a long way since May 2010, when their Calhoun-based PromiseLand Metro church opened a mission in a conference room at The Springs, 2200 E. Parrish Ave.
Friday, they welcomed members of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce to a grand opening of their Legacy church in the former Malco Cinema 16 theater, 5333 Frederica St.
And Jeff Phillips announced future plans to build a 1,000-seat sanctuary in the parking lot on the south side of the property.
That’s a long way from the time when fewer than 10 people gathered to worship at The Springs.
Jeff and Melissa Phillips soon moved the small PromiseLand Metro congregation to the building downtown that now houses Mellow Mushroom.
And then they moved to the former Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, which offered 20,000 square feet, on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.
The church actually began in Calhoun in 1998, Jeff Phillips said.
It was 12 years before the move to Owensboro began.
By 2015, the congregation was looking for a new home.
Among the places they looked was the former Sears store in Towne Square Mall.
Finally, in June 2018, Phillips announced that Legacy had signed a letter of intent to buy the 50,000-square-foot former movie theater, which has parking space for 650 vehicles.
The purchase price was $2.9 million, but the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s website says it’s worth $5.98 million today.
Today, the church has around 700 members.
The name was changed to Legacy about four years ago, Phillips said.
There’s a second Legacy church in east Nashville, where the Phillips’ son, Lyle, is pastor.
“It’s even bigger than this one,” Jeff Phillips said.
Even when the 1,000-seat sanctuary is built, he said, the church will still have several services each Sunday.
Phillips said the work inside the old theater is complete with everything south of the doors in use and everything north of the doors being used for storage.
“COVID has hit churches hard,” he told the chamber members. “But God has been good to us. We’ve weathered the storm. The people have rallied. God gets all the glory.”
Melissa Phillips sold her Wheatgrass Juice Bar in the shopping center next to Kohl’s in April and opened Twelve Cities Coffee & Café in the church a few weeks later.
The building is really a community center as well as a church, she said earlier.
She said a massage therapist and other businesses have discussed renting rooms in the building.
The name of the coffee shop, Phillips said, comes from the fact that there are 12 cities within 300 miles of Owensboro in which Legacy is considering starting churches.
“We have Owensboro and Nashville,” she said. “We just have 10 more to go.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
