Jim Luckett started Leisure Hut Sporting Goods in 1972.
And the store in the old Lincoln Mall (now Owensboro Christian Church) quickly became a go-to place for people looking for sporting equipment.
By 2021, with nearly 50 years in business, Luckett was ready to retire.
And Anthony Hamby was looking for a business to buy.
On Labor Day 2021, he took over as owner of Leisure Hut with plans to grow the business.
By 1988, when Leisure Hut moved to 2565 W. Fourth St., it had moved away from sporting equipment into screen printing and embroidery.
“Jim started a good business,” Hamby said. “We want to grow it. We have an in-house graphics designer. We can create logos and do all of a customer’s marketing needs. We want to revitalize our brand.”
The 35-year-old moved to Owensboro on Halloween 2019.
“We have a lot of customers,” he said. “Green River Distilling, Western Kentucky Distilling, Brew Bridge, Moonlite, Boardwalk, Big Rivers, OMICO, Sun Windows. And we do thousands of pieces for baseball teams.”
Hamby said he’s upgrading equipment, making production of T-shirts much faster.
“Before we got the new equipment, we had to turn business away,” he said. “It’s four to five times faster today.”
With an internet store — theleisurehut.com — the company now has customers in Texas, Florida and Oklahoma and is working with a company in Michigan to sign a contract.
“We can sell coast to coast through our online store,” Hamby said. “We do everything in-house. We can send a design to our customers, and they can approve it on their phone. Everything is much faster now.”
Embroidery is now 30% to 40% of the business.
“We want it to grow,” Hamby said. “We bought new embroidery equipment and an automatic screen-printing press.”
He said former Leisure Hut employees are coming in to visit and see what’s happening.
“We have six employees now,” Hamby said. “If the business continues to grow, we’ll need backups for everybody.”
His wife, Casey O’Bryan Hamby, is a CPA who does the business’ taxes.
Hamby said, “I joined the Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Young Professionals. That’s really helped me. I’ve got several customers from that.”
He said Leisure Hut can do fundraisers for nonprofits on its online store.
“They get a percentage of every item sold,” he said.
Hamby said, “If we keep growing at the rate we’re growing, we’ll double our sales by the end of next year. We might have to get a warehouse or a bigger building.”
The company has already passed the half-century mark. Does it have another half-century in the future?
“My daughter was born in December,” Hamby said. “Hopefully, she’ll take it over some day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.