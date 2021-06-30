America is celebrating its 245th birthday this year, and to commemorate, several events are planned in the region.
Most celebrations will take place on Independence Day, but some will be before Sunday.
• Ohio County will host its seventh annual Sparks in the Park on Saturday in the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Gates open for the event at 5 p.m. The Andy Brasher Band with Insulted will begin their performance at 6:30 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at dark.
Tickets for the event are $5, and are available at the gate, or by calling 270-274-7106 or 800-514-ETIX, or by visiting beaverdamamp.com.
• Owensboro’s “All American Fourth of July” show will feature four fireworks displays that will begin 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will be launched from the riverfront, the Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, Shifley Park/Centre Court and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing on Old Hartford Road at the site of the old GE plant.
Tim Ross, Owensboro public events director, said this plan is similar to what the city did last year. To help reduce a large crowd at the riverfront, the city provided opportunities for families to view fireworks from several locations.
“The community as a whole loved it,” Ross said.
The riverfront celebration will begin at 5 p.m. in Smothers Park, and will include live music until the fireworks begin after 9 p.m. The fireworks downtown will be launched from barges in the river, but the other three launch sites will be closed to the public for safety reasons.
• Hancock County’s Vastwood Park will be the location of music, food booths, inflatables for kids, and a fireworks display on July 4. Inflatables will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky Shine will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and Audra McLaughlin and John Eason play from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.
Due to congestion and safety concerns, beginning at 5 p.m. traffic will be one way through Vastwood Park. Traffic will enter the park from KWY 60 and exit at Park Road/HWY 1847.
• The city of Livermore will have its Independence Day celebration at the riverfront on Sunday, as well, beginning with a 4:30 p.m. decorated bicycle and golf cart parade.
Food booths open at 5 p.m., and a watermelon eating contest for adults and children will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Also beginning at 6:30 p.m. will be music by Loose Wheel, a country, blues, and southern rock and roll band, followed by a 6:45 p.m. street dance. Bingo begins at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks display will be at 9 p.m.
• Muhlenberg County, Central City, Greenville, Powderly and the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court have all banded together to present this year’s Independence Day celebrations.
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday in its traditional location at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture & Convention Center.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
