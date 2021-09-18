The radio announcer launched into a story about how her dad used to get her up every morning for school.
Apparently, if she lingered too long after the alarm, he took matters into his own hands. He entered her bedroom and in one fell swoop, yanked the covers off the bed and left her wondering what in the world had just happened.
On cold winter mornings, I’m sure that was motivation to get up and get going.
We all need motivation every now and then to do hard things. If you love your bed like I do, getting up early is not the easiest task.
As a child, I really enjoyed sleeping in because I usually was up past my bedtime. My brother was even a bigger challenge on school mornings. The bus was coming whether we were up or not.
So, Mom came up with some creative motivation for rousing her sleepy-headed children each morning. My brother had a large, stuffed Wile E. Coyote doll in his room. On mornings when we lacked motivation, Mom came into our bedrooms with Mr. Coyote and talked to us … as Wile E. Coyote.
Mind you, he never talked in the cartoons, so who knew what he actually sounded like? Mom did this squealing, high-pitched voice. I think we both got up just so she would stop. Her motivation worked.
I was not as creative with my own children. Music was my go-to motivator and they had about five minutes to get moving once they heard tunes drift up the staircase. If they didn’t rise in a timely fashion, then came the glass of cold water. Seriously.
It wasn’t a deluge, but it was strategically placed sprinkles to encourage weary children to get up and get ready for school. It was a pretty good motivator, too.
Getting out of bed is a challenge these days. But for different reasons.
Sometimes I just want to go back to sleep because I don’t want to face the day. Or read the headlines. Or hear bad news. Or feel sad. Or cry anymore. Or worry anymore.
I need motivation to move. To get up and get going. To face day with faith and hope instead of fear and doubt.
And then I remember.
I remember. Jesus. My Jesus.
Just Him. No one else. Nothing else. And I can breathe again.
Just a few days ago, God met me right where I was, tired and worn. The sun was barely peeking over the eastern treetops. My neighbor’s rooster wailed. As I began my morning commute, melody and motivation collided.
“Are you past the point of weary?
Is your burden weighing heavy?
Is it all too much to carry?
Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus.
Do you feel that empty feeling?
‘Cause shame’s done all its stealing
And you’re desperate for some healing
Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus”
“He makes a way where there ain’t no way
Rises up from an empty grave
Ain’t no sinner that He can’t save
Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus
His love is strong and His grace is free
And the good news is I know that He
Can do for you what He’s done for me
Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus
And let my Jesus change your life”
Another song. Another message.
This Anne Wilson song has become one of my favorites of late. It would be remiss of me not to share it. The motivation behind the message rings true. He is everything He promises to be, therefore we have reason to believe and hope. The sun still rises and so can we.
Jesus is our motivation.
One definition of motivation that I like is “a force that activates behavior.” Interestingly, the definition of force, as a noun, is “strength,” as a verb, it is “make a way through.”
Jesus is the Force that activates my faith. He is the How and the Why behind everything.
Knowing Jesus doesn’t make all of our problems go away. We live in a sin-sick world. This side of Heaven, life is hard and painful. But, knowing Jesus makes this life better. Trusting Jesus makes Heaven a guarantee.
I can’t say it any better than Ms. Wilson. Wake up to a brand new morning and “let my Jesus change your life.”
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
