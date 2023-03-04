As I load my dogs in an old pickup to go to the country and run, I pick up Hammie, a small black dog with a tan snout.
Each time I do so, I recall a photo of a woman holding a dog like Hammie in one arm and a large cat in the other. Her worldly possessions are reduced to a small pack on her back.
Between strands of black hair that cover her face she looks out in terror as she stands at the edge of a small river; the bridge that spanned the river had been destroyed. It’s a photo from Kyiv, a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, that I keep tucked in my Bible.
I hope that the woman found a home. And I wonder what it would be like if I had to flee my home with my dogs and a backpack.
We recently observed Ash Wednesday and the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two coincide not only in time, they share a key idea: Sacrifice. As Christians ponder the Sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, the sacrifices of the people of Ukraine continue in their ongoing crucifixion.
In Lent, many Catholics practice a devotion known as the Stations of the Cross. The 14 stations, or stops, follow the path as Jesus carried the cross (Stations 1-9) and His crucifixion and death at Calvary (Stations 10-14.) These carvings or plaster moldings depict Jesus as He carries the cross and falls under its weight, as He is crucified, dies and is taken down from the cross.
The Stations are present in each Catholic church and allow me in Owensboro to walk with Jesus as He carried the cross in Jerusalem. The Stations invite me to “take up my cross daily and follow Jesus” (Luke 9:23.)
The Stations also encourage me to join my sufferings to the suffering of Jesus. As St Paul says: “I rejoice in my sufferings for your sake, and in my flesh I am filling up what is lacking in Christ’s afflictions for the sake of His body, that is, the Church (Colossians 1:24.).
Paul teaches that as I join my sufferings to the suffering of Jesus on the cross, they receive a new power. It is like the splitting of the atom — a power is unleashed that redeems the world and transforms me as well.
The Stations of the Cross, the path Jesus walked as He carried the cross, are an actual street in Jerusalem known as The Via Dolorosa — in Latin “The Sorrowful Way (or Street.”) It is lined with shops and restaurants. It is not the exact route Jesus took but a reasonable estimate that honors Jesus’ final journey.
Groups of pilgrims walk the Via Dolorosa with a cross they pick up at the First Station. They take turns carrying the cross.
The first Station, the place which local tradition identifies as the place where Pilate condemned Jesus to death, is now occupied by a boys’ school. Pilgrims may only stand outside.
I took part in walking the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday of 2018. Several thousand people gathered inside in a large garden. We waited 45 minutes as leaders of our group haggled with Israeli police over permission to proceed forward.
The Fourth Station, the place where Jesus encountered His Mother as He carried the cross, is reached by walking through a gift shop to the basement. Our group remained outside.
The Fifth Station is occupied by a workshop that sells brushes made there by Palestinians who are blind — something like the Opportunity Center here in Owensboro.
On that first Good Friday Jesus carried the cross through a busy street — during Passover the population of Jerusalem increased from 50,000 to 500,000 people.
The sacrifices that you and I offer are often made in the midst of our busy lives — in our schools, workplaces and homes. They come from the challenges and hurts of our lives. There are times we fall as Jesus did. These are sacrifices we can join to those of Jesus on the cross.
Then there are the huge sacrifices we make as we stand beside the bed of our father or mother, grandparent or family member as they are dying. There are also those deaths that just should not have happened: the person is too young; it’s the child and not the parent; or a violent death.
We imagine that the eyes of all Jerusalem were on Jesus as He carried the cross and was crucified. Probably not so. Calvary was located outside the walls of Jerusalem at the time. Those men unfortunate enough to be crucified were an unpleasant but common sight. Calvary was regarded as a murder scene rather than Holy Ground.
Calvary is now part of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (Tomb.) Each morning during my time there I passed through the massive doors of the church and climbed the long flight of steps where the Calvary chapel is located.
What was once a murder scene is now venerated as a holy place. The mass graves of Ukranians, discovered after the retreat of Russian soldiers, will be regarded as places made holy by the blood of martyrs.
An unintended grace of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is that the face of Evil is unmistakable. Evil prefers to work in hidden ways. As we witness its calculated disregard for human life, Ukranian or Russian, and the repercussions of its actions throughout the world, Evil has removed its mask and is staring at me and you.
In the face of Evil, I may wonder how my sacrifices, even when joined to the Sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, can disarm Evil’s power. This demands that I have a kernel of Faith.
A friend, a wife and mother in her forties, has terminal cancer. She has accepted it as the greatest of blessings because she now recognizes each day as a gift from God to enjoy her family and life.
Her grandmother taught her to offer her sufferings to God. God can use her sufferings on the other side of the world, her grandmother told her, in ways that she would never see.
The war in Ukraine is not only a military battle, it is a spiritual battle as well. This Lent, through our prayers and through our sacrifices joined to the Sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, we can join the people of Ukraine in their crucifixion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.