My church gathered on a recent Saturday morning for a River Sweep.
We readied with gloves, bags, and donuts filled and sprinkled with enthusiasm for the task at hand.
I’ve always loved the river, how she cuts through the coal-streaked hills of where I grew up, and weaves her way to where my family calls home today.
Churning brown water, golden sand, barges, and boats, the dark water glistened in the sunshine.
Yellow and red leaves framed the view, spotted and blemished with trash. The lack of rain this fall left parched wrinkles of the riverbank exposed.
Water bottles, pop bottles, pill bottles, straws, and shopping bags…
There wasn’t much paper. There was hardly any glass, perhaps it was resting quietly broken on the river bottom. Almost cartoonish was the rubber boot my son found, and a tire half-buried on the shoreline.
They say it takes 20 years for a single-use plastic bag to decompose. Plastic bottles take around 450 years. Some days, I wonder what I’m leaving behind other than a plastic, imitation legacy.
Proclaiming, “I love the environment/ this community/ my home” but rarely considering my actions and how I show gratitude for our gift, God’s creation.
On my better days, I see those little boys, a piece of my true legacy and what I will leave behind. I relish in their every breath, their knobby legs, and toothy grins, and I know it’s going to be OK. God never abandons His people. He equips us for what He asks of us.
God made Adam and placed him in dominion of all the creatures and all the earth, and He told him, “Tend it.”
To tend something is to protect it, or keep it, to cherish, cultivate, guard, maintain, and manage.
By the grace of God, we’ve been given this big, beautiful earth, and told to cherish it. I think it’s hard for us to really live this in our daily lives, because, well, we don’t cherish anything.
We’ve been deemed the “Throwaway Culture,” where the average American accumulates 4.6 pounds of trash a day (1,600 pounds a year!), but that’s just consumable goods and wasted food.
Consider how quick we are to waste time in preference of our phones compared to time with loved ones, real conversations, and authentic relationships.
How many marriages go down the drain? Or the unborn? Is everything and everyone disposable? What do we cherish?
Consider, instead, to what do we cling?
Think of all those things that give us a false sense of security: that sweater that’s hung in the back of our closet since high school, stockpiles of toilet paper, and cash.
Would we share that with a neighbor who really needs it? Or do we hold onto it because it’s familiar, a plastic/imitation sense of control in this chaotic world? Why do we clutch our grudges, wounds, and addictions, unless we’ve grown to love and cherish their familiar blemishes and littering of our hearts?
What if we tossed those and truly trusted the Lord?
Be healed and transformed, you and all His creation.
Let the Lord tend you. Let Him show you just how beloved and cherished you are. Allow Christ to take away all the worries, doubts, and fears, so that you are free to hold fast to Him.
For the Lord, remember, a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day (2 Peter 3:8). He’s not bound by time, or paralyzed by our troubles, but He does want our hearts. Our obedience. Our trust.
Neena Gaynor is wife, mother, and the author of the newly released children’s picture book, A Garden for Mary (available everywhere books are sold). Visit her at www.wordslikehoney.com.
