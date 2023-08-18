ELI LEV PIC 1

Maryland-based Americana and folk singer-songwriter Eli Lev will be performing at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville as part of his “Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing” Vacation Summer Tour.

 Photo submitted.

Maryland-based Americana and folk singer-songwriter Eli Lev will make his Owensboro debut beginning at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, 123 W. Second St.

Lev — real name Justin Lev — plans to make the best of his first time in the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World and one of his final stops on his “Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing” Vacation Summer Tour in honor of his latest release.

