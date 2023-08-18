Maryland-based Americana and folk singer-songwriter Eli Lev will make his Owensboro debut beginning at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, 123 W. Second St.
Lev — real name Justin Lev — plans to make the best of his first time in the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World and one of his final stops on his “Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing” Vacation Summer Tour in honor of his latest release.
“I’m stoked because it’s kind of like the home stretch on tour — the victory lap,” Lev said. “I’m ready to leave it all out on stage and just goin’ for it.”
The tour, which kicked off in June in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been faring off well.
“I’ve been getting great responses from audiences,” he said. “I’m playing a show every night, so two months in I’m like, ‘OK, I got my show down.’
“I know what I’m doing; I can pick songs pretty well and I feel like I’m in control of the set ….”
Lev performed during upbringing in Silver Spring, Maryland and in the Washington, D.C. area before making his way to Bloomington, Indiana, for college and began “following the breadcrumbs” of different genres and sounds.
Lev has maintained a busy life as a musician since.
He released the 20-song record “Four Directions” in November 2021, which compiles four of his conceptual EPs — “All Roads East,” “Way Out West,” “Deep South” and “True North.”
He also opened for the likes of Shooter Jennings and “American Idol” winner Lee DeWyze and performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and toured extensively within the United States and abroad including Andorra, France, Israel, New Zealand and Spain.
Regarding tonight’s show, Lev “invites people to participate” in the action.
“I have … QR codes that I put on tables where people can send me in a request,” he said. “It’s a nice mix of songs that folks are both familiar with and my own compositions.
“It’s a fun, positive laid-back vibe (where) people usually leave with smiles …. Music is a way for us to connect and to come into a space with people we know or make new ones along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.