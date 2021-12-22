Inside the Daviess County Public Library’s Kentucky Room sits a small display case containing four black-and-white photos and a yellowed event program. The items help tell the story of one of the most recognizable and long-lasting events to occur in the city each Christmas season — The Goodfellows Club’s annual Christmas party.
Savannah Warren, DCPL special collections manager, said the photographs from the 1944 Goodfellows Christmas party are part of the Albert Davies Collection and were donated several years ago.
“They have been here for a really long time,” Warren said. “We have a few different photos of this, and you can actually see them on our website.”
Warren said the photos depict the large Christmas trees that are an annual tradition at the party, as well as some event programs from years past. The program on display in the Kentucky Room is for the 1928 Goodfellows Christmas Concert. According to the Dec. 24, 1928, edition of the Messenger-Inquirer, the concert raised $134.20 for the Goodfellows Club, or the equivalent of about $2,000 in today’s dollars.
Bob Clark, president of the Goodfellows Club, said the philanthropic organization tries to balance its traditions with adjusting for modern times.
“We have talked about how the only visibility we have in the community is the party, and that is where it started,” Clark said.
Keeping the public visibility on the group’s annual Christmas party for local children in need is a decision that is done on purpose.
“The real work that we do is behind the scenes for a reason,” Clark said.
Clark said that by highlighting the Christmas party, rather than the individuals being helped, allows those people to maintain some anonymity.
“We want to make sure that we are helping them out, but also maintaining some confidentiality while we are doing it,” Clark said.
While the Goodfellows Christmas party is a tradition stretching back to 1916, Clark said just like everything else, they have had to change with the times.
“The challenge is in the old days, it was bring them into the Sportscenter and show a black-and-white movie on a screen and the kids all go up on stage and get a present and go home,” he said. “As times change and society changes, you have to try and figure out how to revamp that to maintain the interest of the children, so that it is something they enjoy when they come to it every year.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfel lowsclubofowensboro.org/con tribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 22, 2021
Previously reported … $80,556.44
Bruce and Lia Hager Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation … $10,000
Greer family … $1,200
In memory of Marilyn and Bill Young … $1,000
Anita McCarroll … $1,000
William Jagoe … $1,000
John Moore … $1,000
In memory of Marsha Kasey, Susan Kasey, Tommy Kasey, Donald Kasey, and Leo and Alice Kasey by Jerry Kasey … $500
David and Julie Renshaw … $400
In memory of Allen R. McKelvey … $400
Dennis Newberry … $200
In memory of Don Moore, Jr. by David and Kelly Moore, Kaitlyn and Drew Cunningham, and Kendall and Hunter Jagoe … $200
In memory of Jim Lambert by David and Kelly Moore, Kaitlyn and Drew Cunningham, and Kendall and Hunter Jagoe … $200
In loving memory of Raymond and Laura Bell Gilmore, John T. Mardis, Johathan Bradley Oliver, Keaton Mathis, and Karen Gilmore by Dorothy O’Flynn … $200
In loving memory of William R. O’Flynn by Dorothy O’Flynn … $200
Morgan and Head family … $200
Anonymous … $150
In honor of Barry and Laura Crume … $100
In honor of T.J. and Danielle Crume … $100
In honor of Rich and Mimi Sterling… $100
In memory of my husband, Barry Clark by Bonnie Clark … $100
In honor of utility workers … $100
Patricia and Peter Purcell … $100
In loving memory of Billy Woodward by Mary K. Woodward … $100
In memory of my wife, Louise Stringer by Jim … $100
In loving memory of R.J. and Christine Hunter, Pete Foster and David R. Hunter … $100
Thanks for the help you provide our children by Richard Rowe … $100
In loving memory of James and Jean Kizer, and Anna Sue Johnson … $100
In honor of all the Legion dog park dogs by Brenda Brown … $100
In loving memory of John Tate and Denise Mills by Donna Tate … $100
Carolyn Sturges … $100
Brooke McKinley … $100
Bettie Kincaid … $100
In memory of Jesse and Dorothy McIntyre, Rowland and Mildred Story, and Millard and Vern Mae Hurt by Don and Shirley Story … $50
In memory of Mary Margaret Kurre by David House … $50
In loving memory of Paula Stephenson, Paul Murphy, and Jenny Murphy by Patty, Donna, and Joyce … $50
In memory of my best friend and grandson, Cody Glover by “Poppy” Miller … $50
Beth Exline … $50
Lydie Boone … $50
Rebecca Barnhart … $50
Christy McCrady … $50
In loving memory of Jessie M. Jackson by Mark and Letha Cecil … $30
Anonymous … $25
In memory of my dearest husband, Joseph Darrell Evans … $20
Total as of December 22, 2021 … $100,481.44
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
