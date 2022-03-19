Over the past month, I have found myself at both ends of some emotional spectrums.
I have experienced comfortable and uncomfortable, familiar and foreign, the expected and the unexpected.
I recently made a trip to Chicago with my family. The big city hustle and bustle made me long for my country home in my tiny rural town.
I was certainly out of my comfort zone. The noise, fast cars, and fast pace were unsettling. But, in the midst of the uncomfortable, I found comfort.
People were polite and gracious.
They laughed and talked and smiled.
I struck up a conversation with another woman who even had connections to Owensboro. I also experienced several firsts while in Chicago.
I rode the subway.
I stood and listened to a trio of musicians, expressing my appreciation with a token in their hat.
The artsy sculptures were amazing.
The laughter of my children a blessing.
The trip was quite enjoyable. I am so glad I went.
Upon returning home, it wasn’t long before I noticed Easter flowers blooming in the yards and along the roadways.
Warm, sunny days reminded me that spring would soon be here. Then it turned cold again.
The lovely flowers were pelted with snow and wind and fought to remain upright. They survived and now adorn my kitchen table.
Easter flowers remind me of days gone by.
It was a sweet tradition to pick these flowers at my grandmother’s house with my mom.
When my children were old enough, they all joined in.
We looked forward to this time every year.
We always gathered enough to make a big bouquet for my grandmother. She thanked us, made Tang for the children and we would sit and visit with her.
Easter flowers on my table stir familiar feelings of love and family.
Even after years of being without my grandmother and mom, it still feels foreign to not share this tradition with them anymore.
A few days ago, I was craving a sandwich.
Deli meat, cheese, mayo, and white bread.
Unfortunately, the grocery store did not have the deli meat I desired.
I searched and searched, but to no avail.
Then, my eyes landed on the familiar.
A package of thick sliced bologna with the red ring around the edges.
I smiled.
I even think I laughed out loud.
Memories marched through my mind as I snatched up the package of processed goodness and headed to the check out.
My dad loved, and I mean loved, bologna.
During my childhood, our refrigerator was never without a package of it.
He liked the thick sliced best.
I probably hadn’t eaten bologna in over 10 years.
I was expecting greatness.
It didn’t disappoint.
And the next day I had a fried bologna sandwich.
Even better.
It was the best sandwich I had eaten in a very long time.
It was an unexpected delight.
Dad would have definitely approved.
If he were here, he would have expected me to make him a sandwich, too. I gladly would have obliged.
Why are these moments significant?
Why do they matter?
Because they all remind me that moments in life are to be treasured.
It reminds me that there will be bad days. But there will also be good days.
Each day is to be experienced anew.
Past mistakes are not to be carried into tomorrow.
Learn from them, yes.
But move on.
Forgive others. Forgive yourself.
Life is meant to be lived. Jesus tells us in John 10:10, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”
What does this proclamation mean though?
The chapter speaks of Jesus being the Good Shepherd. It also speaks of His sheep.
If we look back a verse or so, Jesus offers us a contrast.
He says, “I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy…”
Jesus offers life to the fullest.
The other option is death.
Rest assured, if you know Him, have surrendered yourself to Him, then He knows your name.
You are one of his sheep. Eternal life with Him is your promise.
Will this life still be difficult? Yes.
Will there be discomfort?
Unexpected challenges? Unfamiliar paths? Yes.
Will there also be unspeakable joy, comfort, and precious moments to experience? Yes.
God wrapped His Son in flesh and sent Him to Earth to experience all of it. The good and the bad.
A holy God became wholly man to live alongside His creation because His love for us is so great.
He walked with us in order to experience our discomfort. And He comforts us.
He knows the ease of the familiar and the angst of the unfamiliar.
The book of Isaiah speaks of a heavenly banquet with fine wines, rich food, and the best meats.
God has prepared all of this for us and He invites us to dine with Him.
For all the pleasures this life offers, it doesn’t compare to what eternity holds.
Believers in Christ are promised a seat at His table.
And as satisfying as my fried bologna sandwich was, it doesn’t compare to the feast in Heaven.
Visit Julie Lake at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram
