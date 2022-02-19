The Rev. Pat Bittel knew in elementary school that he wanted to enter the priesthood.
Bittel, a 1971 Owensboro Catholic High School graduate, said it was at his childhood home parish, St. John Paul, that he began what would become a lifelong ministry.
“I started serving Mass in the second grade, and I never quit,” said Bittel, who now pastors St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky Highway 81, in the Daviess County community of Rome. “I just somehow knew that I was being called to be a priest. And the older I got, the calling became clearer and clearer.”
Bittel, one of five siblings, is from a prominent Daviess County farm family. Bittel Road was named in honor of his grandfather.
Bittel, 68, was ordained at St. Stephen Cathedral on Feb. 20, 1982, making this his 40th year in the priesthood.
That milestone will be celebrated by his parish at noon Sunday with a “roast and toast.”
During those four decades, Bittel has pastored multiple parishes in western Kentucky, served as a chaplain at Eddyville State Penitentiary and survived two bouts of cancer.
His first pastorship was at St. Paul Catholic Church in Princeton. While there, he was also assigned to the maximum security prison, where he provided spiritual and emotional counseling to inmates, which included those on death row, for seven years.
He spent about three days a week talking with the men and helping them seek forgiveness for their crimes.
And because of the emotional toll the duty took on him, Bittel said it was good timing that being a prison chaplain occurred early in his vocation.
“The prison ministry took a lot out of you,” Bittel said. “Inmates thrive on the energy that you have. Many of these guys never had an upbringing to where they could be normal. A lot of them would unload, and I could see them making changes in their lives. I could see change happening (for the better) when they would deal with truth.”
Bittel ended his prison ministry in 1992 while pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield.
“St. Joseph had a school, and that took a lot of time,” Bittel said.
After Mayfield, Bittel was assigned to St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield.
Since to returning to Daviess County, he has pastored a number of parishes — St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville; St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Sorgho and St. William and St. Lawrence Catholic churches in the Knottsville and Philpot communities.
And since 2013, Bittel has pastored St. Martin Catholic Church.
Bittel’s faith journey has also included two battles with cancer over the past 20 years.
“I’ve survived quite well, but it’s not to say it won’t come back,” said Bittel about his cancer remission. “I’ve lost one of my kidneys, so that kind of holds me down sometimes. I don’t have the energy I used to have.”
Despite the health challenges, Bittel described his tenure as “a great 40 years” in the priesthood.
As far as retiring, Bittel said he doesn’t have a date in mind.
“I’m thinking about retirement in the future; whenever that’s going to be, I don’t know,” he said. “But I don’t think a priest ever really retires. You retire when they put you in the grave.”
