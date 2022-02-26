On Feb. 10, my wife Ayumi and I welcomed baby boy Nico Nishi Whittinghill into the world. Six pounds, eleven ounces, 19 and a half inches long, absolutely no worries or complications. We were grateful for that!
One day before, though, I had been placing the bones of another family member into a small wooden box.
Quite the 24 hours.
The story starts back on Monday, Feb. 7, three days prior to delivery. This was hospital check-in day.
Our baby had been obstinately breech throughout the pregnancy, never for a moment flipping into the head-down birthing position. A Cesarean was scheduled for Feb. 10, and COVID-19 restrictions had my wife checking in three days early to quarantine.
We arrived at the hospital early in the morning on the 7th, and she was admitted after a clean PCR test.
I knew I wouldn’t be seeing her for a while.
New mothers in Japan generally stay in the hospital for six days after giving birth. Quarantine and recovery time taken together, Ayumi had a 10-day stay ahead of her.
COVID-19 restrictions also precluded anyone from visiting her and the baby, expectant father included.
We said our goodbyes that morning, and I returned home to wait.
The wait turned out to be shorter than expected.
I received a call from Ayumi later in the afternoon. Sadly, her grandfather Takao had passed away that same morning.
He was a very sweet man. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He was 93 and had lived a wonderful life.
The visitation was to be the following day, the 8th, with a funeral to follow on the 9th. (Baby on the 10th, remember.)
Understandably, Ayumi wanted to attend at least some of her grandfather’s service. The hospital said they’d let her out for the visitation on the condition that she go during off hours to avoid the crowd.
I picked her up at the hospital on the evening of the 8th and drove her to a specially arranged private visitation. She saw her grandfather, said a few words, and we drove back to the hospital that night to check in for the second time.
I went alone to represent our little section of the family at the funeral on the morning of the 9th. The service began at 8:30 a.m., and it was similar to what you’d expect in the United States. It’s somber, there are a lot of flowers, and you hear a fair amount of sniffling.
A few differences, of course: The officiant, for example, wore robes and chanted more than he spoke.
The eulogy itself was woven into a monotone chant. What sounded like an ancient invocation was partly a list of hobbies and clubs Takao had belonged to.
At one point, everyone moved to the front of the room to help place many hundreds of flowers inside the thin wooden casket. Only Takao’s face was left uncovered, the rest of the space brightly filled with flowers.
The casket was then closed and wheeled out to a hearse waiting in the drive. The hearse had only a few hundred feet to travel as it was heading to the crematorium next door.
About 15 of us in the immediate family walked to the crematorium. We followed the casket as it was wheeled into a marble-lined room, the broad side of which featured a line of eight ornate elevator doors. Takao’s casket was wheeled into #7, the doors closed, and a loud, mechanical whirring sound accompanied his descent to the cremation room.
We were told the process would take 70 minutes.
The family spent the time in a cozy room that overlooked a snow-covered Japanese garden. There were food and drinks, a couple kids ran around, and we chatted the time away.
Then came the final custom, known as kotsuage — the family was to collect the bones and ash.
We filed into another marble-lined room, this one quite hot, with a bed-sized metal platform in the middle. The bones and ash of my wife’s grandfather lay in the center, in just the position he had lain in the casket 70 minutes before.
Several large pairs of chopsticks sat on a marble half-wall that encircled the metal table. All of us took turns with the chopsticks, picking up bones and placing them into a solid wooden box about the size of a milk crate.
The ashes were swept up and placed in the box as well.
The bone transfer ended late that morning. The birth of our child occurred early the next.
Both firsts for me.
That 24-hour period put me in mind of the Latin phrase “Media vita in morte sumus,” or “In the midst of life, we are in death.”
Given our experience, though, in the midst of death, we were suddenly in life.
Nico popped into the world right on schedule the morning of Feb. 10. I saw him that day for two minutes through the clear wall of an incubator, and we finally got together as a family on Feb. 16.
Since then, I’ve learned that Nico matches his great-grandfather pound for pound in sweetness. He is an angel of a child, and we are thrilled to have him here in life.
Not to be outdone, his great-grandfather still keeps proving himself, too. A few days ago, a family member brought us an envelope from the late Takao. He had managed to send his great-grandson some welcome-to-the-world money, despite just missing him.
In the midst of death, he’s still in life.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Saturday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
