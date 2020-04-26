There have been some changes at my hardware store.
The folks down at Home-In-Homer (I don’t know what it means, either) have constructed a tall, wooden frame around the two cash registers and wrapped the top half of that frame in clear plastic. The counter at waist level is still open for business, but they’ve crafted what looks like mankind’s most impromptu sneeze guard to separate the staff’s faces from the public’s.
My wife has also noticed changes at the hospital. Swinging by to pick up a prescription, she was received by two nurses in the lobby wearing hazmat scrubs and plastic face shields. They were armed with infrared thermometer guns, and they were taking temperatures like it was the O.K. Corral.
You’ve probably seen businesses adapting to the coronavirus in similar ways. These kinds of decisions are interesting to me. I don’t know what it takes to run a hospital or a hardware store, much less what kind of precautions would make either one safer in a pandemic. I imagine hours of meetings, lists of options, cost-benefit analyses ... and then they land on sneeze guard. I respect that.
While I can’t speak to hospitals or hardware stores, I do know how a Japanese university prepares to educate 7,000 students in the coronavirus era. Those are the meetings I’ve been going to, and I can tell you this is a new one on us.
The Japanese school year kicks off in April, so it’s been good timing, in a way. Rather than adjust the curriculum midstream like American teachers must have had to, we spent February and March on our regular break, making and remaking our plans ahead of the semester.
Sometime in March, the decision was made to shift everything online, at least for the first several weeks, and that’s been the biggest adjustment. What constitutes attendance in an online course? How do students submit homework? How do you give tests? Can you still assign group projects? What about the students who rely on school computers and campus wifi? These are corona questions in the teaching world.
The first thing I learned was how to record my computer screen and my face at the same time and fuse them into one video. I use PowerPoint slideshows in my lessons, so I dove into some recording software that creates a video of my presentation with my little face in the corner to explain things.
Those videos then go onto my newly minted YouTube channel. That’s another world I wasn’t part of until a month ago. As of this writing, I have 290 views. I may be the second most viral thing in 2020.
Zoom, the video conferencing software that no one had ever heard of six weeks ago, is now a daily part of my life. The teachers in my section meet via Zoom several times a week to hash out plans, and we have our students Zoom each other for group work.
What’s more, I’m running this digital classroom from home. Students still pop in with questions via video conference, so I wear a suit and tie every day at my dining room table.
Classes are up and running now — well, up and tottering — but there were some aborted plans along the way, too.
Back in early March, our school hadn’t yet mentioned the possibility of doing things online. The thinking was more that we’d be on campus, using hand sanitizer and cracking windows.
Before the campus was closed to students, someone had the idea of posting a sign on every other seat with a message reading “Don’t sit here. Leave an empty chair between you and the next student.”
And The Great Posting actually happened. Imagine it — a campus with dozens of buildings set up for thousands of students, and some poor sap had to go around taping a sign on every other chair he saw. A week or so later, they decided no students would set foot on campus, so those signs might not have been the best use of that poor sap’s time.
There were plenty of these time-wasting false starts for the teachers, too, and that has been my biggest frustration with the process.
Japan’s slow-footed government response has left a lot of decision-making up to companies and institutions in forging their own paths through the pandemic. Plans have been cobbled together as best they can be, but without real expertise or precision.
I can’t help but think that some firm middle- to long-term planning from the top could’ve steered all of us into better uses of our time, just at a moment when time is of the essence.
The leadership here has disappointed me on this one. They have cost us time. Our online classes could’ve been better, without a doubt. I’m sure the nurses would’ve benefited from a clearer plan, too. And just imagine the sneeze guards we’d have by now.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.