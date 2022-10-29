Today’s Japan column will be a little different.
As you may know, I’m back in Owensboro for a few months thanks to my childcare leave, so I haven’t been over there to notice anything interesting since August.
What’s more, I haven’t set foot in the United States in nearly four years, mainly due to COVID travel restrictions. All the cultural stuff I’ve been noticing lately has to do with the changes in this country over the four years I’ve been gone.
So let’s give Japan a rest this month (for the most part), and discuss how the United States is different since I was last here in early 2019.
1) Pickup trucks are enormous now. I remember as a kid seeing an extended cab truck every so often and thinking that the driver must be rich. Now they’re all extended cab, and they could easily monster truck right over the ones I saw as a child.
You need a rock climbing certification to get in them. Don’t go tailgating before a game if you’re afraid of heights. Did you hear that hopping into the bed of a truck is going to be featured at the 2024 Summer Olympics?
They’re big, is what I’m saying.
And where is it all going? Will any manufacturer be unveiling its new and improved tiny truck any time soon? Not a chance. I’m predicting 18-wheeled F-150s by 2030, and by 2035 we’ll see the first pickups with advertised mileage of “highway: 1, city: 0.”
2) TV options have become incomprehensible. Remember the simpler days of television when you only had 100 cable channels to flip through? Now you have 100 streaming services, each with its own username, password, pay structure, and catalog of shows.
In Japan, the TV revolution hasn’t happened yet. Counter to its high-tech image, Japan tends to stay the course with old technology rather than adopt the newest stuff. My in-laws, for example, have the five or so broadcast channels that their antenna picks up. That’s it. Compared to the United States today, they’re watching TV like the pioneers used to.
3) What is an air fryer? I’d never seen one before coming here in August, and now I’ve seen my first 50. I’d never even heard of them, but everyone in this country is on their second one at this point, having melted their first on the stove top.
I’m terrified of air fryers, can’t imagine how to use them, and will stick to my half-broken toaster oven, thank you.
4) I had never heard the word “Smashburger” before setting foot in the United States this year. I’m well acquainted with them now, of course.
I looked it up, and apparently a restaurant called Smashburger came into being in Denver in 2007, specializing in thoroughly flattened hamburger patties. Franchises began popping up around the country soon thereafter, eventually capturing the imagination of the nation’s grillmasters sometime between my visit in early 2019 and now.
My question: Didn’t Ritzy’s perfect the flattened hamburger patty way back in the ‘80s? So why is it all the rage only now? Is it just the catchy new name? And how does Hardee’s once dominant Thickburger factor into all this? Further research is needed.
5) Years ago, we used to torture young people by attaching semi-permanent wiring to their teeth and intermittently cranking down on it. We called these “braces,” and as far as I can tell, they have all but vanished.
I understand that clear, plastic, corrective mouthpieces have swept through the orthodontic marketplace, displacing much of the wire-based technology we used to enjoy. This has rendered defunct many of our country’s greatest insults, specifically brace face, metal mouth, and tinsel teeth.
So not only are there fewer braces than the last time I was here, I now have fewer put downs to shout at teens.
6) When you needed to cart around a small child in olden times, you’d put that child in something called a “stroller” — four little wheels, usually seated one. I’ve learned now that strollers have been abandoned in favor of the folding wagon.
Like the enormous pickup trucks that carry them, folding wagons have more space, bigger wheels, and an all-around luxury that their predecessors did not. They are mobile playpens, and as a parent, I’m jealous.
I’ve only just begun to see folding wagons in Japan, but so far, they’re only used for hauling things while camping or at the beach. Next spring, I plan to introduce Japan to the revolutionary idea of hauling kids in them as well. It’s outside-the-box thinking, and I may be arrested.
Anyway, those are the things that really struck me after nearly four years away from the United States. There have probably also been political and economic changes here, but they were most likely reported on a TV station I couldn’t find.
