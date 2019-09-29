I'd like to try a Q&A today. As a guy who doesn't know much of anything, it should be a nice challenge.
To avoid complicated topics that would quickly reveal my limits, I'll stick to the questions I'm most frequently asked about life in Japan. I'm not planning to do this every month, but just for today, think of me as the third Dear Abby/Ann Landers sister.
So, without further adieu...
Are you taller than everyone in Japan?
No. There are a few other foreign people here who are taller than me.
No really, are you taller than everyone?
Well, let's get statistical about it. According to health data put out by the Japanese government, the average Japanese man measures just over 5 feet 7 inches, and the average woman stands at 5 feet 2 inches. I'm in the neighborhood of 5 feet 11 inches, so yes, I'm occasionally the tallest person, say, in the college classroom where I'm teaching. If that class has one of the school's basketball players, though, all bets are off.
By way of comparison, the US Department of Health and Human Services released numbers in 2016 that put the average American man and woman at 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 31/2 inches, respectively. The height difference between the two countries appears to be measurable but minor.
I think the idea of Japanese people being short is overstated these days because of how true it was a couple of generations ago. The commonly quoted statistic says that, since the World War II era, the average height in Japan has shot up 6 inches. The growth spurt has to do with the difference in available nutrition from the war-torn years until now. My wife, for example, is a modern, Japan-average 5 feet 2 inches, but her grandmother only comes up to her shoulder.
I have no connection to Japan, but I'd like to live and work there. How should I go about it?
The first step is to find a Japanese company that will hire you. To stay here permanently, you'll need a work visa, and some company out there will have to offer you a job to get that ball rolling.
Getting hired from across the world is easier than it sounds, though. Japan is driven to learn English, and the country still holds onto the idea that native speakers are the best people to teach the skill. (I don't agree with this. Native speakers of English have never had the experience of learning English as a second language, so why should they be any good at the job? Within Japan, I'd put a Japanese/English teacher over an American English teacher any day. Still, Japan wants native-speaking, foreign-looking English teachers.)
Get online and research some language schools in Japan. Aeon, Berlitz, ECC, JET and Nova are good places to start. Apply with one of these, and they'll walk you through the visa process, housing and the other 1,000 details of moving overseas.
Do you like it there?
This is by far the most common question I get, and it's deceptively difficult. It's too big to address in conversation, and like every big question, the answer is complicated.
A few examples. Japanese food is healthy and delicious, but man am I sick of it. I admire how unbelievably polite and professional everyone is, but I hate having to fight through an overly polite and professional facade to get at a simple yes or no. I love the level of respect people show one another, but I hate to see people get compulsory respect when they don't deserve it.
There are some pure positives, though. Safety is off the charts, for one. You're free not to worry about someone stealing your bike or breaking into your house. Anyone of any gender is free to walk down the street at night without getting hassled. Japan is also free of shootings and free of the exhausting debate that surrounds them. These are all freedoms that Americans generally don't have.
Oh, and you will never see a cleaner public toilet.
On balance, I like it here. That's not to say I like everything, but the positives outweigh the negatives.
That does it for today's Q&A. If you yourself have ever wondered about life abroad, then by all means, make use of my email address and ask. If I receive a crop of new and interesting questions, I'll be glad to put on the Ann Landers pantsuit and pearls one more time.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
