Standing in line at an à la carte restaurant, my mother-in-law once taught me a valuable lesson about economics.
Pizza was available, each piece for the same set price. She pointed to the smallest piece and asked me to hand it to her.
This made no sense to me -- I'm from the United States where more is more. If two pieces of pizza cost exactly the same amount of money, I choose the bigger one. It's the most fundamental precept of pizza-related economic thought.
She explained, though, that she wanted to have the pizza, but also to cut some calories, sugar, fat, and all the rest of it. The smallest piece was best suited to her. And maybe I'm a total rube, but that was eye-opening for me.
It turns out there's no set list of things you have to value. You can choose to value money and maximizing return on every dollar spent. Or you can prioritize diet, or the environment, or you can go right on prioritizing pizza, as I have. All of which brings me to the topic of this article, which you may have already guessed: chess.
Japan is not a chess country, but it does have a popular counterpart in the game of shogi. It would be wrong to call shogi a chess variant. Both games evolved from their common Indian ancestor chaturanga, which picked up new rules and variations as it spread around the world over the past 1,500 years. The version that made it to us westerners is what we call chess, and the Japanese ended up with shogi.
Shogi is more complicated than chess. Instead of the 8x8 board, shogi goes for the 9x9. While chess uses six different pieces, shogi uses eight. Shogi also allows captured pieces to be reintroduced into the game. In chess, a captured piece can be thrown out the window with little effect on gameplay.
But to my mind, the key difference between chess and shogi -- and we're talking important, societal, big-piece-of-pizza-versus-little-piece-of-pizza difference here -- is the way in which the two games handled the rise of computers.
One of the most famous matches in chess history was IBM supercomputer Deep Blue versus Garry Kasparov in 1997. Kasparov was the highest-rated player in the world and the reigning world chess champion. He was humanity's greatest hope in proving that we're not just a bunch of meatbags.
Kasparov famously lost in '97, but the mere fact that such a publicized match had taken place proved that computers were welcome in chess. In fact, many players through the years have endorsed chess software, Kasparov included. The computers established their dominance, and we meatbags were happy to serve under them for cash.
Shogi has been a different story.
For starters, the complexity of the game staved off computer superiority for many years. It wasn't until the mid-2000s that computers really began contending in shogi, and that was the same moment the Japan Shogi Association started cracking down on them.
According to a Japan Times article from 2005, the JSA banned its shogi professionals from playing against computers in public without special permission from the JSA itself. These permissions were few and far between and generally weren't given to the best of the best -- so that the JSA could hold onto the excuse, I imagine, that the computer hadn't beaten a true master.
Why not allow humans and computers the chance at a high-stakes square-off, Kasparov style? In their statements, the JSA always mentioned the pride of the players, the preservation of their dignity, or a wariness at the perception of great player's weakness.
The Japanese place an importance on ceremony, on process, that simply doesn't show up in western society in the same way. Professor Kamiya Matake of the National Defense Academy of Japan penned an essay on shogi a few years ago that described the art of the game, likening it to traditional tea ceremony and Japanese flower arrangement. Sure, winning is important in shogi, but it's just one on a list of many important things, like dignity, propriety, and process.
Once computers began asserting their dominance more frequently in their approved shogi appearances, the JSA shut it down entirely. From a statement in 2017: "These serious battles between humans and software have completed their historic role." Without ever pursuing an ultimate face-off, shogi conceded.
This is a fundamental big-pizza/small-pizza difference between the societies: In the west, we choose to pursue everything to the bitter end. How strong can we make it? How cheaply can it be done? How can we maximize this and minimize that? The Japanese are more satisfied to occasionally abandon the ends in order to perfect the means.
That's not to say that one view is patently better than the other, or that we should all abandon the pursuit of the ends. My tombstone will most likely read: "Died at a buffet, but for $7 he couldn't afford not to."
What I'm saying is, Japanese society views the ends as a choice, not a necessity. Not everything had to be wrung out of shogi, and the biggest thing on the menu doesn't have to be ordered. You can savor a beautiful loss, and you can overpay for what's right. That's the cornerstone of eastern pizza-board-game wisdom.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
