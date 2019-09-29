Angle -- Gaddis

Mr. and Mrs. John Angle Jr. announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Elizabeth, to Michael Dylan Gaddis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jody Gaddis.
Megan is a graduate of Gibson Southern High School, attends Ivy Tech Community College and is employed at US Bank.
Dylan is a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and is employed at Quaker Chemical.
Megan's grand-parents are Carole DeCorrevont, Mary Angle and the late John Angle Sr. and Brenda Field and the late Charles Field.
Dylan's grandparents are Frances Gaddis and the late David Gaddis and the late Bill and Pat Payne.
The wedding will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 211 N. Vine St. in Haubstadt, Indiana.
