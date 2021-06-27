I’ve been lucky enough to have breakfast at Kagaya, the nicest hotel in Japan, two or three times in my life.
If you’re wondering what the breakfast is like at the nicest hotel in Japan, I’m here to tell you: two dried fish fillets, a bowl of rice, miso soup, boiled cabbage, two types of seaweed, a poached egg floating in fish broth, pickles, cod eggs, and a jellied orange.
What’s more, I’ve only eaten breakfast there after big company blowouts in the same hotel the night before. So I’m hung over, I’m up at 7 a.m. to eat before catching the bus home, and I’m confronted with not one but two types of seaweed.
All that is to say that the Japanese concept of breakfast is much different than our own.
Earlier this month, I conducted some highly informal research on the topic of breakfast. On a quiz about past tense verbs in my English classes, I asked the questions “Did you eat breakfast today?” and “What did you eat?” The quiz was taken by 193 college students, all Japanese, and the responses reveal a few interesting things about how this country starts its day.
Of the 193 students, 154 of them said they had eaten breakfast and wrote at least one food item they had consumed. Some students listed several foods, so if I write here that “32 students ate rice,” it doesn’t necessarily mean they ate only rice. Rice may have been but one part of their balanced breakfast.
Which brings me to my first finding: 32 students ate rice. It makes sense. Rice is the Asian staple, and it can find its way into any meal. In Japan, even at breakfast, it’s eaten plain, in a bowl of its own, and it’s the foundation that the rest of the meal is built upon.
The next result may sound strange, but stick with me: 56 students, or just over a third of the breakfasters, reported eating “bread.” It’s not as sad as it sounds, though.
This one reminds me of a story. As a boy, the first time I babysat my younger sister Jessi, I gave her plain white bread to eat. I was 10, and she was 2 or 3.
My parents needed to be away for a couple hours in the morning, and I was in charge. Jessi said she was hungry, and in my 10-year-old’s recipe Rolodex there was a single card, and that card was labeled “toast.”
I took a piece of bread out of the bag and set it aside on the counter, but before I could put it in the toaster, Jessi grabbed it and started munching away. She seemed happy enough, and it saved me a little effort.
My parents came home and were curious as to how things went. “What did you eat?” my mother asked. “Justin gave me bread,” my sister ratted. I set to explaining myself.
The Japanese word for “bakery” is panya, which literally translates to “bread shop,” so when 56 of my students say they ate “bread,” they mean they had some kind of baked good — unlike my poor sister who just got bread.
This breakfast choice was the highest among my students, which isn’t surprising given how common bakeries are here and how easy it is to eat their products on the go.
Another significant chunk of students partook in the category of Japanese breakfast I’ll call “clearly not breakfast.” It’s common in Japan to start the day off with last night’s leftovers, and it doesn’t strike anyone as odd.
My wife has been known to say, at 7:45 a.m., “Do you want any of this curry?” I worry for a moment that this is an early warning sign of something age-related, then I remember it’s just common practice.
Among my students, 37 of them, or nearly a quarter of those who ate, had foods like miso soup, onigiri (rice wrapped in seaweed), curry, pasta, fish, yakisoba noodles, seafood ramen, udon noodles, and pizza. (I forgive the pizza kid.)
The final interesting breakfast was only reported by five students, but it’s culturally significant enough to mention. These five ate a traditional Japanese food known as nattō — fermented soy beans — and boy is it challenging.
Nattō is essentially a clump of old, soft beans bound together with a stringy slime, and it has a smell that is difficult to describe politely. I have seen newcomers to Japan taste natō for the first time, cover their mouths with both hands, and run at full speed toward a restroom. Honestly.
Nattō is reputedly healthy, though, and a majority of Japanese people love it. Apparently five of my students even wolf it down first thing in the morning.
That may not seem like many, but bear in mind, pancakes, granola, and bacon only got one mention each among my students. For those of you keeping score, that’s five votes for old slimy beans, one vote for pancakes. This could be why we’re fatter.
There were a few more common-ground entries: 14 kids had some type of fruit, five others had yogurt, two ate sausage. Someone had a “banana sandwich,” which I can’t picture but still somehow sounds pretty good.
And that about covers it. As far as I can tell, “breakfast” is a loosely defined, anything-goes concept in Japan. You could eat a lobster roll or a cinnamon roll. A fish cake or a pancake.
It’s the kind of place where their sisters get plain white bread and no one thinks a thing about it.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
