Audie and Lana Chaney
Audie and Lana Chaney are celebrating their 50th anniversary at Blythe and Jekyll Islands in Brunswick, Georgia.
Audie Chaney and Lana Hardesty were married Feb. 27, 1970, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, by the Rev. Carl Aspund. The attendants were Karen Hardesty and Jerry Ralph.
The couple have two sons, Travis (Christy) and Shawn (Gina) Chaney, both of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Justin, Steven, Michael, Morgan, Ryland, Lucy Jagoe and Stone; and one great-grandson, Wyatt.
