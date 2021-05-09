Irises provide a rainbow of color in the landscape.
They are heritage plants passed down from generation to generation. I remember my grandmother’s irises putting on a beautiful show during Mother’s Day. The most common type is the bearded iris, but other types are available, such as the yellow flag and Siberian iris.
The beautiful bearded iris flower has three upright petals, which are called standards, and three petals that hang downward, which are called falls. The petals’ size and shape depend on the species or cultivar.
By looking closely at the center of the falls near the standards, you will find what look like tufts of hair. This is what gives these irises their name.
There are numerous species, hybrids, and cultivars of bearded iris, which have been divided into six categories according to height. The categories are: miniature dwarf, standard dwarf, intermediate, miniature tall, border, and tall.
Miniature dwarf bearded irises are less than 8 inches tall and bloom very early. The flower size is about 2 to 3 inches across. The buds are often destroyed by freezing temperatures because of their early bloom.
Standard dwarf bearded irises range from 8 to 15 inches tall. The flowers are 3 to 4 inches across and bloom in April.
Intermediate bearded irises range in height from 15 to 27 inches. The flowers are 4 to 5 inches across and bloom in late April.
Miniature tall bearded irises start to bloom in early May. The small flowers are 3 inches across and are produced on small, graceful stems. The height ranges from 15 to 27 inches tall.
Border bearded irises bloom in early May and have blossoms 4 to 6 inches across. The plant height ranges from 15 to 27 inches.
Tall bearded irises are the most popular. The height reaches 28 inches or more. The flowers are 4 to 7 inches across and bloom in May. There are some cultivars that rebloom.
The flower colors of bearded iris include virtually all colors in the rainbow, from nearly black to pristine white. Some flowers are bicolored with the falls one color and standards another. More than one flower is usually produced on each flower stem.
Bearded irises prefer full sun. If the plants are grown in too much shade, there will be few or no blossoms. Irises need well-drained soil to prevent rotting.
The division of bearded iris is completed by dividing the clumps of rhizomes in August. Rhizomes are underground, thick horizontal stems. The entire clump is lifted and separated by breaking or cutting the individual rhizomes apart. In selecting plants from an old clump, choose the strongest and keep as many feeder roots as possible.
The leaves, which are called the fan, should be cut back to half or one-third their length. Plant the rhizome at or just above soil level on a small mound in the center of the hole with the roots down the side of the mound.
Roots should be covered with soil. Thoroughly water the rhizomes after planting. As you see the blooms of the bearded iris now, mark the plants you would like to share with others or take note of the ones you would like to include in your garden in August.
Yellow flag or water iris (Iris pseudacorus) is a good plant for wet areas and along the edge of ponds. It will also grow in areas that are drier. Its growing height reflects the amount of available moisture. The yellow flag grows from 3.5 to 4 feet tall in dry sites but may be around 8 feet tall when grown in water.
As the name suggests, the yellow flag has yellow, beardless flowers. Several small, 2-inch wide flowers are produced on a short stem that stays about 6 to 12 inches below the tips of the leaves. Yellow flag blooms in May.
Siberian iris (Iris sibirica) is also beardless. It blooms in mid- to late-May and lasts into June. Flower color includes purple, blue, lavender, pink, white, cream, and yellow.
You will also find cultivars of Siberian iris that are bicolored with the standards one color and falls another. Purple, blue, and white tones are most common. The flowers are smaller than the bearded iris, and I like to use them in fresh floral arrangements.
The foliage of Siberian iris is narrow and grass-like. After the flowers have finished blooming, the foliage is still attractive. The plant height ranges from 22 to 34 inches.
Siberian irises can be grown in full sun or light shade and grow in soil that is not overly dry or remains excessively wet.
Siberian irises rarely need dividing. When division is needed or desired, lift the whole clump and break into smaller pieces. Then cut back the foliage to about 10 inches and replant slightly deeper than previously grown. Siberian irises should be divided in August.
For more information about irises, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipA few iris cultivars that may rebloom are “Immortality” with white flowers, “Polar King” with white flowers, “Pink Attraction” with pink flowers, “Best Bet” with blue flowers, and “Invitation” with white standards and apricot falls.
With the April freezing weather, some of the flowers of old fashioned hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla), referred to as mop head type, may have been killed. The newer cultivars may bloom a little later this season because they also bloom on new wood.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
