A couple of weeks ago, my two-month-old experienced a classic rite of passage: his first visit to a U.S. Consulate for the purposes of registering his birth and attaining a passport.
We barely fit “baby’s first consular appointment” on his cake.
Though born in Japan, my son is guaranteed U.S. citizenship through me (more on this later). Making that citizenship happen, it turns out, is easier said than done.
First, as with any government interaction, it’s best to get your mountain of paperwork in order. And oh is it a mountain. Remember, we’re dealing with the same people who came up with the tax code.
The list begins with the Consular Report of Birth Application (DS-2029). This is a pretty straightforward five pager about my son’s, my wife’s, and my own personal details. Names, hometowns, birthdates, etc.
The top of the CRBA proclaims: “Estimated Burden: 60 minutes.” I found this to be off by no more than, say, 300 minutes.
The form, you see, also requires an accounting of every single day my wife and I have been physically present in the United States, which turned out to be 29 separate occasions between the two of us. Each instance needed a start and end date, plus the cities we had visited. Our lives turned into an episode of “CSI: Forgotten Vacation” for an evening or two.
Compared to the CRBA, the next form was a breeze. The DS-11, or passport application, takes just a few minutes if you know the secrets. Specifically, when they ask for the social security number of someone who doesn’t yet have one, 000-00-0000 will suffice.
Next up, we needed our son’s Japanese birth certificate. Interestingly, though, Japan doesn’t really have birth certificates. They combine most major life events on what’s called a koseki tohon, or family register.
Our household’s family register lists my wife’s birth, our marriage, her name change, and our son’s birth, and it will continue to accrue life events as the years go by.
We secured an official copy of our family register and translated it into English. It served as our son’s birth certificate as well as our proof of marriage, which was another item on our list.
One problem with the Japanese certificates, however, is that, by Japanese custom, they only list first and last names. Japan is strictly a two-name country, after all.
So how do you slip your baby a middle name with the U.S. when all the original Japanese paperwork lists only first and last?
The answer is an affidavit requesting a name change.
Strange but true. You hand over the Japanese two-name documents along with a request to formally change the name written on them.
The next item on the list was the most interesting to me: evidence of the U.S. parent’s physical presence in the United States.
Earlier, I mentioned that my son is guaranteed U.S. citizenship through me, a U.S. citizen, but that doesn’t mean every U.S. citizen can automatically pass citizenship to their child. Only U.S. citizens with a certain history in the country can do so.
Specifically, I needed to prove that I had been physically present in the United States for at least five years, two of which had to be after reaching the age of 14.
Imagine I were born in the U.S. but moved to Japan at the age of 15. I’d still be a U.S. citizen, but my son would have no claim to U.S. citizenship, as I wouldn’t have spent the requisite two years past 14 in the country.
As it happens, I lived in the United States until the age of 23, so I qualify as a passer down. But how to prove it?
In my case, school transcripts did the trick. For some reason — likely hoarderism — I still have a few records from Apollo High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College kicking around, proving that I spent those crucial post-14 years inside the U.S.
(Things would’ve been different if my wife were also a U.S. citizen. In the case of two U.S. citizen parents abroad, it’s enough to prove that either resided in the U.S. for any period of time, ever. With only one U.S. citizen parent, the five-year rule comes into play.)
That left just a few easy ones: proof of my citizenship (my passport), photo IDs for both parents (passports again), a $235 fee, a self-addressed, stamped envelope, and one baby passport photo (painstakingly taken by us at home).
It took a week or so to get all of these paperwork ducks in a row, but then came the easy part: the consulate.
The three of us took a two-and-a-half hour train ride to the U.S. Consulate in Osaka for a 10:15 a.m. appointment. We arrived, went through security, handed in our stack of paperwork, took an oath, and paid. We were finished in 25 minutes flat.
The thing that will stick with me most about the whole experience, though, was the train ride down. A conductor noticed our very young baby and asked where we were headed. We chatted with him about the trip, and he eventually moved on to the next car.
A few minutes later, he came back with a small present for our son that was so perfect it floored me. For our soon-to-be Japanese-American child, he had fashioned some origami. It was a classic Japanese paper crane, and the paper he used was an American flag print.
The stars and stripes folded tightly into a Japanese craft is about as good as you can do for a kid who’s registering as a little of both.
Assuming his parents didn’t miss a checkbox on that DS-2029.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Saturday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
