Bill and Becky Long of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas and a 7-night Alaskan Cruise in June.
William R. Long and Rebecca Davis married Aug. 30, 1969, at Peoples Baptist Church in Owensboro. The Rev. Harlan Fulks officiated the ceremony. Maid of honor was Patricia Paschal Ford, and bridesmaids were Karen Oliver Benson and Kay Jones. Best man was Jim Poteat, and groomsmen were Danny Lane and Sam Medley.
The couple have two children Robert Long of Lexington and Sara Long Lanham of Owensboro; and three grandchildren.
Becky retired as the school secretary with Owensboro High School.
Bill retired as senior engineer with Texas Gas Transmission Corp.
The couple are members of First Baptist Church, Owensboro.
