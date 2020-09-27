I think history will look back on the 2020 election and describe it as civil, orderly, and pleasantly unremarkable. They’ll say a handful of moderates were up for the top job, and ultimately a bland, safe choice was made.
It will certainly not be viewed as one of the defining elections of a generation, or even of the decade. I am of course talking about Japan’s 2020 election. The one in the United States will be “Game of Thrones.”
I’m always blown away by how quickly Japan chooses a leader. Back in August, Abe Shinzo was the prime minister of Japan, and there was no indication that he’d be leaving the job any time soon. In the intervening month, Abe announced a health problem, he resigned as prime minister, candidates were rounded up, an election was held, and a new prime minister was installed. All of that happened between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16. Japan does in two weeks what America rages about for two years.
Admittedly, the systems are different. The U.S. is a representative democracy that uses an indirect electoral college system to choose a president. Japan is a constitutional monarchy in which the bicameral parliament designates a prime minister. See?
To put it another way, imagine if the U.S. Congress chose the president. The party with a majority of seats would know that they could win that vote, so they’d look around amongst their ranks and choose a few adequate nominees.
There’d be furious internal wheeling and dealing for a few days, the media and the public would weigh in, and then Congress would vote. In a very small nutshell, that’s what happens in Japan.
It’s very difficult to jump the line in this system. Since the party in power chooses the candidates, they generally promote those with seniority or those who have accomplished the most. This always generates a wonderfully boring candidate pool of old Japanese dudes.
To prove it, here’s a rundown of the three candidates from the 2020 election.
(Stage swivels around. The theme from The Dating Game begins to play.) Good luck, fellas!
First, we have the 63-year-old salt-and-pepper dreamboat Ishiba Shigeru. This self-styled “military geek” has served in Japan’s House of Representatives since the mid 1980s. He’s done stints as Minister of Defense and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, but don’t be fooled, he moonlights as Minister of Love. Popular among the public and local governments alike, Ishiba could soon be legislating his way into your heart!
Next, meet the square-jawed tall drink of water they call Kishida Fumio. Kishida hails from Hiroshima and has represented them in the House since the early 1990s. He’ll keep you in stitches with tales of his time as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Regulatory Reform. “Kishi” to his friends, this 63-year-old may soon blow you a “kishi” from the prime minister’s chair!
Finally, allow me to introduce the world’s only septuagenarian with boyish good looks, Suga Yoshide! The son of a strawberry farmer, Suga has bounced around the government since the 1970s. He’s been a campaign organizer, a member of the House, Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, and Chief Cabinet Secretary during his near 50-year career in politics. He’s known as the hardest-working man in government, and he has the abs to prove it.
Spoiler alert: they chose Suga. It was probably the abs.
All kidding aside, I’m a boring person, and I love how boring the choices were. Each candidate had decades of experience as a member of Japan’s House of Representatives (the more powerful house in this country), and each had multiple ministerial positions under his belt. Each had a list of policies to his name, and in the end, Japan wouldn’t have gone far wrong with any of them.
Coincidentally, I downloaded my absentee ballot for the 2020 U.S. election just a few days ago, so let’s take a peek at our five presidential candidates, just for the sake of comparison. I’ll be perfectly apolitical here and not mention any names.
Candidate No. 1 appears to be a musician with a long history of mental illness. Married to a reality TV star. Hmm.
Candidate No. 2 must be better. Never heard of him, but a quick google tells me… he was a child star who has since become a bitcoin billionaire. Oh my.
Let’s continue. Candidate #3 appears to have been some kind of reality TV game show host.
I’ll stop there.
This list doesn’t pass muster with boring people like me. I demand decades of boring experience, long lists of boring titles, and even longer lists of boring policies to pore over. Nearly every important thing in this world is boring. If you’re not boring, get out of my way.
I’ve been spoiled by a Japanese system that keeps churning out a bunch of interchangeable steady hands, where leadership elections come and go before you know it, and every name and face is just ho-hum. It’s exciting that politics can still be that boring.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.