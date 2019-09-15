Gardening magazines are featuring them and plant catalogs are arriving in the mail. Yes, planning for spring flowers from bulbs begins.
The bulbs in your garden can be divided and replanted as well. Depending on the type of flower and cultivar planted, the bloom period may start with waking up the garden in February and extend into May.
The use of the term "bulb" is a generic term referring to a group of plants with different food storage structures to support life until the plant's life cycle begins again. Different storage structures characterized by botanists are bulb, corm, tuber, tuberous root, and rhizome.
Bulbs prefer to grow in well-drained locations or they will rot. Most grow best in a sunny location. Many are planted at a depth of two to three times the diameter of the bulb. In addition, the best show of color results when several of the same type are planted in groups of odd numbers. Plant the earliest flowering bulbs in an area you pass every day or where you see them from a window inside the house in order to enjoy them.
To extend the bloom period in your garden, think about including some spring-blooming small bulbs of different types included in this article. Snow crocus, crocus chrysanthus, starts the blooming period in late January to early February. Blossoms are small and reach a height of 3 to 4 inches. Flower colors range from white, purple, light blue and yellow to flowers with two colors such as yellow and violet or purple and white. The leaves are grass-like. Snow crocus peering through a blanket of late winter snow is a delightful sight.
Snowdrop, galanthus nivalis, has a little white, bell-shaped flower gracefully hanging down from each flower stem in February. Leaves are linear or strap-shaped. Plant height reaches up to 3 inches.
Netted iris, iris reticulata, has a single violet-blue flower 3 to 5 inches above the ground. The foliage is grass-like and very fine. This unusual, small iris blooms in late winter. Netted iris is a good choice for rock gardens.
Greek windflower, anemone blanda, has a small, daisylike flower. Depending on the cultivar, the flower color is white, pink, or blue. This plant forms a small mound shape covered with flowers reaching 4 to 6 inches tall. Its food storage structure is a rhizome. Plant the rhizome right away to prevent it from drying out and decreasing bloom.
Along with the small bulbs, plant daffodils (narcissus). You might have heard this flowering bulb called jonquil. To help clarify the confusion, daffodil and narcissus refer to the same group of bulbs. Narcissus is the scientific name and daffodil is the common name. Jonquil is a specific group of narcissus. Jonquils generally have yellow, fragrant flowers that are produced in a cluster.
By selecting an assortment of the wide varieties of daffodils available, the blooming period can last from late February to early May. They make a brilliant show year after year. Daffodils take little care. They need to be divided after the bulbs become crowded and begin to produce fewer flowers. Remember that the flowers open toward sunlight. If you forget, you may only see the back of the flower. A few cultivars are mentioned below.
'February Gold' is a yellow daffodil that is one of the first to bloom in late winter and reaches 10 inches tall.
'Tete-a-Tete' is a small daffodil with a height of 6 to 8 inches. The flowers are soft yellow with slightly reflexed petals. One to three flowers appear per stem in April. 'Tete-a-Tete' is suitable for rock gardens.
'Ice Follies' have white petals and a short, broad cup, which is light lemon-yellow in color as it opens and then slowly changes to white. The blossoms are 2.5 to 3 inches across. The height of the plant ranges from 14 to 16 inches. 'Ice Follies' bloom in mid-spring.
'Fortissimo' has one large flower about 5 inches across per stem in mid-spring. The flower has a deep orange cup and yellow petals. The height of 'fortissimo' ranges from 18 to 20 inches.
'Thalia' produces 2 to 3 small white flowers per stem that open in April to May. The flowers reach 14 inches tall. I enjoy this one as a cut flower for my vase on the table.
'Cheerfulness" has 1.5 to 2 inch double white flowers with yellow flecks near the center of the blossom. They appear in groups of 3 or 4 per stem in April to May. The plant reaches about 14 inches in height. Flowers are fragrant.
Another popular spring-flowering plant is the tulip. In this area, tulips, tulipa hybrids, are best treated as annuals. They are available in many colors. The flower stem may reach 16 to 28 inches tall, depending on the hybrid. Cultivars with one flower or multiple blossoms per stem are available.
The greigii tulip, tulipa greigii, is a species that performs better than the hybrids. Different cultivars reach 8 to 18 inches tall and flower in mid to late March. Variegated red and green foliage of Greigii tulips also adds to the landscape.
For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tip:
Tulips do not perform well here because the soil temperature increases too quickly in late spring, causing the bulb to deteriorate. They are beautiful the first year, but decrease in flower size and emerge sporadically the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.