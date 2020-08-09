Brooklyn Knight inducted into UK’s Alpha Lambda Delta chapter Brooklyn Knight of Owensboro was one of 51 students in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Kentucky to be inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta during the spring 2020 semester. Alpha Lambda Delta recognizes academic excellence among first-year students. It has more than 280 chapters nationally, and the society has initiated more than 1 million students. It was revived on UK’s campus in 2019 after being dormant for several years.Head makes dean’s list Caroline Elizabeth Head, daughter of Jody and Karen Head, received a 4.0, making the dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. She is from Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 2019. Caroline will be a sophomore at UK in the fall where she was accepted into the nursing program and initiated into Chi Omega sorority.
